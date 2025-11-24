The AI-Driven Crypto Revolution: OPESS AI Transforms Digital Asset Investment with AI and Blockchain

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







With the rebound in Bitcoin prices, the global digital asset market is entering a new growth phase. However, volatile market conditions and the unpredictability of asset prices still pose significant challenges to investors. Against this backdrop, OPESS AI has launched a cutting-edge AI and blockchain investment service designed to help investors confidently navigate the volatile market environment.

Since the beginning of 2025, tightening global liquidity, institutional selling, and rising geopolitical risks have led to abnormal fluctuations in asset prices, causing digital asset prices to deviate further from their fundamental value. In this uncertain market environment, achieving stable growth has become extremely difficult for speculative investors. Recognizing the trend of structural market adjustments, OPESS AI is committed to providing investors with safe and robust investment strategies through innovative AI-powered investment solutions.

According to OPESS AI analysts, market expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts and the increasing focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) have further driven the development of high-quality digital asset investment platforms. To meet the needs of diverse investors, OPESS AI has launched a brand-new AI-powered investment program, offering new clients a unique, free AI investment experience to help them unlock the potential for stable returns and build confidence.

OPESS AI's Chief Marketing Officer stated, "Our mission is to connect artificial intelligence with the emerging digital economy. Through this new AI investment program, we aim to enhance the digital wealth of individual and institutional investors by providing structured and transparent investment solutions."

To cater to different client needs, OPESS AI offers four customized AI investment programs:

Beginner Investment Program : Provides beginners with basic market and investment skills, lowering the barrier to entry.

: Provides beginners with basic market and investment skills, lowering the barrier to entry. Classic Investment Program : Targets clients seeking stable returns, focusing on mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

: Targets clients seeking stable returns, focusing on mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Professional Investment Program : Offers advanced investment strategies for experienced investors seeking higher returns.

: Offers advanced investment strategies for experienced investors seeking higher returns. Advanced Investment Program: Provides personalized asset management and investment strategies for high-net-worth clients seeking the highest returns.

In addition, OPESS AI has launched a free SOL AI Investment Program to attract new clients. Each new client will receive $15 in seed funding to help them begin their investment journey. OPESS AI executives emphasized, "Our goal is to help clients build confidence so they can make informed investment decisions in the future."

OPESS AI is committed to combining technology with investment transparency. Key advantages of its investment program include:

Data-driven decision-making: Utilizing AI technology to analyze market trends and historical data to ensure scientifically sound investment decisions. Risk management: Balancing high-potential assets with stable investments through intelligent algorithms to reduce overall investment risk. Institutional-grade security: Providing best-in-class custody solutions to ensure the safety of client assets. Real-time reporting and tracking: Investors can monitor their portfolios at any time and clearly understand asset growth.

Whether you are looking to diversify your traditional portfolio or explore blockchain investments, OPESS AI will provide professional guidance to help you navigate the rapidly evolving digital finance landscape.

About OPESS AI

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in the UK, OPESS AI is a leading global provider of artificial intelligence and blockchain platforms, dedicated to providing efficient and convenient blockchain services through innovative technologies. We adhere to the core principles of "innovation-driven, sustainable development," focusing on reducing the hardware costs and operational complexity of traditional blockchain technologies. OPESS AI's innovative solutions don't rely on expensive hardware, ensuring that all users, regardless of their technical background, can easily participate in the digital asset economy.

For more information, please visit our official website or contact our customer service team.

Official Website: https://opessai.com

Business Inquiries: info@opessai.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.