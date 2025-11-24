Ice Cream Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Ice Cream Market, Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ice cream industry is expected to grow substantially, reaching an estimated $ 125.62 billion by 2033, from $ 80.03 billion in 2024. This growth will be at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% from 2025 to 2033.

Among the main drivers for this consistent growth are the launch of seasonal and limited-edition products, expansion across emerging markets, changing consumer desires for healthier and innovative flavors, and increased emphasis on sustainability and ethical practices in the business.







Ice cream is a creamy frozen treat composed of a mixture of cream, milk, sugar, and flavorings, usually consumed in some form like cones, cups, or sundaes. Its history goes back to ancient times, but the contemporary form gained mass popularity in the 17th century and gained popularity rapidly across the globe.



Ice cream is now extremely popular all over the world, crossing boundaries of culture and tastes. There are so many flavors available, from traditional vanilla and chocolate to unusual ones like matcha and lavender, that there's something for everyone. Seasonal and promotional flavors add to its popularity, fuelling consumer buzz and activity.



Different situations, like birthdays, festive seasons, and warm summer days, tend to feature ice cream as the central focus of celebrations and social gatherings. Also, the proliferation of dairy-free and low-calorie versions of the product has increased its audience, making it available to people with dietary restrictions. Generally, ice cream is a much-loved treat that continues to hold their own in global markets, with a special place in the hierarchy of desserts.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $80.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $125.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



