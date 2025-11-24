Ice Cream Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Ice Cream Market, Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ice cream industry is expected to grow substantially, reaching an estimated $ 125.62 billion by 2033, from $ 80.03 billion in 2024. This growth will be at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% from 2025 to 2033.
Among the main drivers for this consistent growth are the launch of seasonal and limited-edition products, expansion across emerging markets, changing consumer desires for healthier and innovative flavors, and increased emphasis on sustainability and ethical practices in the business.
Ice cream is a creamy frozen treat composed of a mixture of cream, milk, sugar, and flavorings, usually consumed in some form like cones, cups, or sundaes. Its history goes back to ancient times, but the contemporary form gained mass popularity in the 17th century and gained popularity rapidly across the globe.
Ice cream is now extremely popular all over the world, crossing boundaries of culture and tastes. There are so many flavors available, from traditional vanilla and chocolate to unusual ones like matcha and lavender, that there's something for everyone. Seasonal and promotional flavors add to its popularity, fuelling consumer buzz and activity.
Different situations, like birthdays, festive seasons, and warm summer days, tend to feature ice cream as the central focus of celebrations and social gatherings. Also, the proliferation of dairy-free and low-calorie versions of the product has increased its audience, making it available to people with dietary restrictions. Generally, ice cream is a much-loved treat that continues to hold their own in global markets, with a special place in the hierarchy of desserts.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$80.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$125.62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitor Landscape
- Meiji CO. Ltd
- General Mills Inc
- Yili Group
- Unilever Group
- Mondelez International
- Nestle S.A
- Bright Dairy & Food Co. Ltd
- Danone S.A
- The Kroger Co.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Vadilal Industries Ltd
- Wells Enterprises
- Blue Bell Creameries
- Turkey Hill Dairy
- Cold Stone Creamery
Overview
- Company History and Mission
- Business Model and Operations
- Workforce
Key Persons
- Executive Leadership
- Operational Management
- Division Leaders
- Board Composition
Recent Development & Strategies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Investments
Sustainability Analysis
- Renewable Energy Adoption
- Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
- Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
- Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
- Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
Product Analysis
- Product Profile
- Quality Standards
- Product Pipeline
- Product Benchmarking
Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krills
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment