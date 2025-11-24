Hip Replacement Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Hip Replacement Market, Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hip Replacement industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 10.24 Billion by 2033, from US$ 6.92 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.45% between 2025 and 2033.
Hip replacement surgery, sometimes referred to as hip arthroplasty, involves replacing a diseased or injured hip joint with a prosthesis, or artificial joint. People with severe hip joint disorders, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, avascular necrosis, hip fractures, or other hip-related injuries or conditions, typically undergo the operation to reduce discomfort and increase mobility. Typically, hip replacement surgery is carried out under general anesthesia, and the surgeon may employ minimally invasive procedures or open surgery.
Restoring function and mobility, returning to everyday activities, and enhancing patients' general quality of life are all made possible with hip replacement. Therefore, during the projected period, the growing awareness of these operations and the associated benefits will drive the expansion of the hip replacement market. High rates of hip joint and bone damage are being caused by an increase in obesity and orthopedic issues brought on by sedentary lifestyles, bad eating habits, and a lack of physical activity.
Since hip replacement implants can help patients with whole or partial hip injury and injuries, the main factor propelling the market's growth is the rise in the prevalence of these conditions worldwide. The market is also expanding as a result of the rising demand for surgical treatments, the increasing number of fatal traffic accidents, and injuries sustained in sports.
Recent Developments in Hip Replacement Market
- In May 2025, Zimmer Biomet reported a 0.9% increase in Q1 hip revenue of USD 495.8 million and said that surgeons were responding well to the Z1 Triple-Taper Femoral Hip System and HAMMR Automated Impactor.
- April 2025: Despite early progress for CATALYSTEM Primary Hip and FDA approval of LEGION Medial Stabilized inserts, Smith+Nephew announced Q1 sales of USD 1.407 billion; hip revenues fell 1.2% due to headwinds in China.
- In March 2025, Johnson & Johnson MedTech unveiled the KINCISE 2 automated impaction device to lessen surgeon fatigue and offered the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution clearance for unicompartmental knee.
Competitor Landscape Analysis
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Integra lifesciences Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet
- Stryker
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Globus Medical Inc.
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Conformis Inc.
- Exactech, Inc.
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Medacta International SA
- ConMed Corporation
- Corin Group PLC
- DJO Global, Inc
- Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC
- OMNIlife Science, Inc.
- Wright Medical Group
- LimaCorporate
- Mathys Ltd Bettlach
