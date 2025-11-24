Defibrillator Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Defibrillator Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for defibrillators is expected to grow extensively, with an estimated value of US$ 25.80 billion by 2033, from US$ 13.74 billion in 2024. The growth is a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.25% between 2025 and 2033.

Some of the reasons that propel this growth are the increasing number of public access defibrillators, the growing number of ambulance services, and the ever-increasing incidence of cardiac ailments like coronary artery disease and arrhythmias.







A defibrillator is a medical apparatus employed to return a normal heart rhythm to patients with life-threatening arrhythmias, most often ventricular fibrillation or pulseless ventricular tachycardia. They result in cardiac arrest whereby the heart does not pump blood properly, and oxygen delivery to the body's essential organs ceases.



Defibrillators function by applying an electric shock to the heart, which is capable of resetting its electrical system and allowing it to return to a normal rhythm. Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and manual defibrillators are the two primary types. AEDs are portables that are used by laypersons in emergency cases, offering voice guidance as well as visual cues to instruct the user to conduct the resuscitation. Manual defibrillators are generally employed by medical specialists and provide greater control over the volume and timing of the shock administered.



Defibrillators are essential across different settings, such as hospitals, ambulances, and public areas, and are critical to raising survival rates for sudden cardiac arrest. Their portability and simplicity have rendered them indispensable in emergency medical care.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $25.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



