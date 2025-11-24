Coffee Market Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report 2025-2033: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Coffee Market and Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coffee market is also expected to expand substantially, reaching about US$ 186.55 billion by 2033, from US$ 121.69 billion in 2024. This expansion is equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.86% during the period 2025 to 2033.

Coffee, the world's favorite beverage, is witnessing rising demand, especially in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific. There are a number of drivers for this industry growth, such as changing consumer lifestyles, the establishment of a thriving coffee culture worldwide, and the rise of disposable incomes among consumers.







Coffee is a hot drink that is prepared from roasted coffee beans, which are derived from the seeds of the Coffea plant. It has a strong scent and acts as a stimulant, mostly because of caffeine, a natural stimulant. The drink has a rich history that is centuries old, and its origins are found in Ethiopia before expanding to the Arabian Peninsula and subsequently the world.



Coffee is now a highly consumed drink globally, with millions of people drinking it daily. Its popularity stems from several factors, such as its diversity - that ranges from espresso to cappuccino - and the social practices surrounding coffee drinking. Cafes and coffee houses are also now cultural centers where people meet to chat, work, or unwind.



Additionally, specialty coffee has seen a boom, fueling the popularity of premium beans and exotic flavor profiles. Coffee culture thrives in areas such as Europe, North America, and Asia, where people are keen to discover various brewing techniques and blends, and also establishing coffee as a ubiquitous part of many cultures. Coffee has steadily gained more support across the globe, but it remains a part of daily life.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $121.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $186.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

