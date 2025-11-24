Providence Saint John’s Earns Magnet Recognition, The Gold Standard in Nursing Excellence

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providence Saint John’s Health Center has achieved Magnet® recognition, the nation’s highest honor for nursing excellence, awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Fewer than 10% of U.S. hospitals earn this distinction, making Providence Saint John’s part of an elite group committed to exceptional patient care.

“Magnet recognition is the ultimate validation of the dedication, skill and compassion of our incredible team of nurses who are integral to the world-class care delivered at Saint John’s,” said Michael Ricks, Chief Executive, Providence Saint John’s Health Center and Providence LA-Coastal Service Area. “Receiving this accreditation is a tremendous honor and reinforces our commitment to continuously setting the highest standard of excellence.”

During a virtual call with an ANCC representative, Saint John’s was commended for outperforming national benchmarks in the following critical areas:

Education Excellence: 90% of registered nurses hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Patient Safety: Lower rates of bedsores, urinary infections and bloodstream infections than national averages.

Lower rates of bedsores, urinary infections and bloodstream infections than national averages. Rapid Emergency Care: Stroke patients receive clot-busting medication faster than most hospitals and heart attack patients get life-saving artery-opening procedures ahead of national standards.

Patient Experience: Surveys show patients consistently feel safer at Saint John's compared to national benchmarks.

Earning and maintaining Magnet designation is a rigorous process that includes detailed documentation, onsite evaluation and evidence of continuous improvements every four years to ensure an institution's nursing community exceeds ANCC standards. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.

Magnet appraisers conduct a multiple-day assessment to evaluate clinical research, education, structure, and patient outcomes. Research demonstrates that Magnet institutions have higher nurse satisfaction and retention as well as improved patient outcomes, including increased adoption of safety practices, shorter hospital stays and lower mortality rates.

“Achieving our first Magnet designation is a significant milestone for Saint John’s and reinforces the dedication of our nurses to providing the highest standards of care,” said Stephanie Baker, MBA, RN, CEN, chief nursing officer at Providence Saint John’s Health Center. “It reassures our community that when they walk through our doors, they are placing their trust in a team committed to delivering the highest standards of nursing excellence and delivering safe, compassionate, high-quality care.”

About Providence Saint John’s Health Center

Providence Saint John’s Health Center has served West Los Angeles since 1942, offering university-level care and research in a community hospital setting. The 266-bed hospital is nationally recognized for excellence in heart and vascular care, oncology, orthopedics and women’s health. Saint John’s is consistently rated for exceptional patient experience, including a 4-star designation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Rooted in the Catholic health care tradition, Saint John’s remains committed to personalized care and improving health outcomes for all, especially the poor and vulnerable. For more information, visit providence.org/saintjohns



About ANCC’s Magnet Recognition Program

The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program is the highest national honor for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursingworld.org/magnet

