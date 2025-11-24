KeHE Distributors® Releases 2026 Macro Trends

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE Distributors ®, a distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products in North America, has revealed its five macro trends set to define the food and beverage industry in 2026. These emerging market dynamics reflect consumers’ evolving values and priorities, influencing how they shop, what they crave, and how retailers curate their product assortments in the year ahead.

“Consumers are returning to what feels real, and seeking out authentic stories, purposeful ingredients, and products that deliver both nourishment and meaning,” said Marc Nehring, Director of Growth Solutions at KeHE. “The 2026 macro trends highlight how personal and values-driven food choices have become. KeHE’s role is to connect retailers and brands with those deeper motivations so they can continue creating experiences that truly resonate with shoppers.”

KeHE’s insights and analytics experts share an overview of the top macro trends shaping consumer preferences in 2026.

Return to Real. Consumers are gravitating toward foods that feel genuine and close to their source—simple, minimally processed, and connected to real people and places. This shift toward authenticity reflects a growing desire for transparency and well-being. Today, 83% of U.S. consumers read food labels before buying, and 64% pay more attention to them than they did five years ago. Among “free-from” shoppers , 84% choose these products to avoid overly processed foods, while 59% believe that fewer ingredients signal a healthier choice.

Protein Power Up. Consumers are redefining protein with a back-to-basics mindset. Over 90% of U.S. consumers have eaten animal-based protein in the past 6 months, and almost half have included plant-based proteins in their diet. Shoppers favor “clean meat” attributes like grass-fed, organic, and no additives, and protein callouts on red meat packaging have doubled since 2019 . At the same time, dairy and snack innovations are “proteinizing” everyday foods, from cottage cheese and yogurt to cookies and ready-to-drink beverages. The next wave pairs protein with fiber for fuller, nutrient-dense eating that supports weight and blood sugar management.

Crave the World. Global flavors continue to fuel U.S. food innovation and retail growth as consumers embrace both new and familiar international cuisines. Ethnic aisle sales rose 2.9% in 2024 to $9.35 billion , outpacing total grocery growth. Nearly 65% of U.S. shoppers want more international products in their supermarkets, and engagement spans every aisle, from frozen and snacks to sauces and bakery. Younger consumers are leading discovery, with 52% of Gen Z and 51% of Millennials finding new cuisines through social media. Interest is expanding beyond staples to flavors like ube, tamarind, chimichurri, and bulgogi, signaling that global exploration has moved from novelty to everyday eating.

Designing Wellness. Wellness is becoming deeply personal, driven by technology, transparency, and self-awareness. From fitness trackers to AI-powered insights, health data is transforming into daily action. Retailers are evolving into wellness hubs, as consumers now consider how their everyday habits affect their health and seek more guided, educational shopping experiences.

Top self-care priorities such as energy, sleep, and cognition are fueling demand for functional, restorative products, and the growing food-as-medicine mindset is strengthening shoppers’ connection to brands that align with their values through certifications like USDA Organic and Non-GMO ( SPINS ).

The Informed Shopper. Empowered by AI, apps, and social media, consumers are shopping with greater awareness and intent. Tools like Yuka , with over 75 million users worldwide, and retailer-integrated health scoring systems are influencing real-time decisions at the shelf. Transparency also extends beyond clean labels to clear pricing, especially as economic pressures reshape behavior. Nearly 49% of Americans plan to buy less, and 40% expect to switch to cheaper brands to offset rising costs.

With deep industry insight and a passion for innovation, KeHE supports retailers and suppliers navigating the ever-changing food and beverage landscape. Discover how KeHE can help your business stay ahead of 2026’s defining trends at KeHE.com .

About KeHE Distributors

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is a leading distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. KeHE, a 100% employee-owned company with over 8,000 employees, is a Certified B Corporation and drives its mission of serving to make lives better throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

KeHE Media Contact:

Ari Goldsmith

Vice President of Marketing & Digital Media, KeHE

Ari.Goldsmith@KeHE.com