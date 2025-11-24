Automotive Paint Market Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report 2025-2033: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Automotive Paint Market, Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The international market for automotive paint was estimated at around US$ 11.38 billion in 2024. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 16.49 billion in 2033.
Automotive paint is a specialty coating that is applied to automobiles for durability, protection, and visual appeal. It gives the car's surface a glossy, appealing sheen while protecting it from corrosion, UV radiation, chemicals, and environmental harm. Usually, there are three layers in the paint system: primer, basecoat, and clearcoat.
Each layer has a specific purpose, such as improving adherence, color, and gloss. In order to comply with environmental requirements and enhance performance, contemporary automobile paints employ cutting-edge technologies such as waterborne, powder, and UV-curable coatings. The use of nanotechnology, eco-friendly materials, and customisation choices to improve sustainability and aesthetics are important developments.
Growing consumer demand for visual customization, increased attention on corrosion protection, and increased vehicle manufacturing are the main factors driving the automotive paint market. Demand is also fueled by the expansion of automotive aftermarket services, such as repainting and restoration. Waterborne and low-VOC coatings are examples of technological innovations that promote environmentally friendly production and adherence to emission standards.
Furthermore, there are fresh prospects for lightweight and specialty coatings due to the increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs). The market is growing as a result of urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and shifting consumer tastes for high-end finishing. Strong automobile manufacturing and growing rates of car ownership in emerging nations, particularly in Asia-Pacific, continue to fuel growth.
Recent Development in Automotive Paint Industry
- In June 2025, AkzoNobel began its Productivity Drive 2025 roadshow, showcasing its new waterborne basecoats, Sikkens Autowave Optima and Lesonal Ultimate Basecoat WB, throughout Europe in an effort to increase body shop productivity and sustainability.
- In September 2024, BASF Coatings unveiled their ChemCycling clearcoat line at Automechanika. This line employs recycled tire components to create ecologically friendly, fast-drying clearcoats for vehicle refurbishment.
Competitive Landscape
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
- The Sherwin Williams Company
- Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc
- Solvay S.A
- Cabot Corporation
- Covestro AG
- BASF SE
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Valspar Corporation
- Asian Paints Ltd.
- Clariant AG
- RPM International Inc.
Automotive Paint Market & Forecast
- Historical Trends
- Forecast Analysis
Market Share Analysis
Overview
- Company History and Mission
- Business Model and Operations
- Workforce
Key Persons
- Executive Leadership
- Operational Management
- Division Leaders
- Board Composition
Recent Development & Strategies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Investments
Sustainability Analysis
- Renewable Energy Adoption
- Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
- Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
- Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
- Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
Product Analysis
- Product Profile
- Quality Standards
- Product Pipeline
- Product Benchmarking
Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
