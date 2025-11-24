Automotive Paint Market Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report 2025-2033: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Automotive Paint Market, Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The international market for automotive paint was estimated at around US$ 11.38 billion in 2024. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 16.49 billion in 2033.







Automotive paint is a specialty coating that is applied to automobiles for durability, protection, and visual appeal. It gives the car's surface a glossy, appealing sheen while protecting it from corrosion, UV radiation, chemicals, and environmental harm. Usually, there are three layers in the paint system: primer, basecoat, and clearcoat.

Each layer has a specific purpose, such as improving adherence, color, and gloss. In order to comply with environmental requirements and enhance performance, contemporary automobile paints employ cutting-edge technologies such as waterborne, powder, and UV-curable coatings. The use of nanotechnology, eco-friendly materials, and customisation choices to improve sustainability and aesthetics are important developments.



Growing consumer demand for visual customization, increased attention on corrosion protection, and increased vehicle manufacturing are the main factors driving the automotive paint market. Demand is also fueled by the expansion of automotive aftermarket services, such as repainting and restoration. Waterborne and low-VOC coatings are examples of technological innovations that promote environmentally friendly production and adherence to emission standards.

Furthermore, there are fresh prospects for lightweight and specialty coatings due to the increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs). The market is growing as a result of urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and shifting consumer tastes for high-end finishing. Strong automobile manufacturing and growing rates of car ownership in emerging nations, particularly in Asia-Pacific, continue to fuel growth.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



Recent Development in Automotive Paint Industry

In June 2025, AkzoNobel began its Productivity Drive 2025 roadshow, showcasing its new waterborne basecoats, Sikkens Autowave Optima and Lesonal Ultimate Basecoat WB, throughout Europe in an effort to increase body shop productivity and sustainability.

In September 2024, BASF Coatings unveiled their ChemCycling clearcoat line at Automechanika. This line employs recycled tire components to create ecologically friendly, fast-drying clearcoats for vehicle refurbishment.

Competitive Landscape

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

The Sherwin Williams Company

Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Solvay S.A

Cabot Corporation

Covestro AG

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Valspar Corporation

Asian Paints Ltd.

Clariant AG

RPM International Inc.

Automotive Paint Market & Forecast

Historical Trends

Forecast Analysis

Market Share Analysis



Overview

Company History and Mission

Business Model and Operations

Workforce

Key Persons

Executive Leadership

Operational Management

Division Leaders

Board Composition

Recent Development & Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Investments

Sustainability Analysis

Renewable Energy Adoption

Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

Product Analysis

Product Profile

Quality Standards

Product Pipeline

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zljui

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment