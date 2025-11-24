Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics industry is forecast to witness tremendous growth, anticipated to reach an astonishing US$ 10.63 billion by 2033 from US$ 5.70 billion in 2024. Such phenomenal growth is forecast to be achieved through a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.17% between 2025 and 2033.
Various fundamental drivers are driving this growth, such as a growing need for accurate and trustworthy diagnostic tools. Moreover, there is an increased emphasis on patient outcomes and wellbeing.
Diagnostic technologies are being revolutionized to facilitate more precise diagnoses, while strategic alliances and cooperative agreements among industry leaders are creating avenues for advancements and improvements. Autoimmune disease testing is the term used to denote the variety of tests and examinations employed to diagnose autoimmune disease, in which the body's immune system attacks its own tissues mistakenly.
Such diseases affect all kinds of organs and systems, resulting in a broad spectrum of symptoms, so diagnosing them is usually difficult. The investigation often starts with a good patient history and physical check-up, followed by laboratory investigations aimed at detecting certain autoantibodies or inflammatory markers.
Routine tests include tests for antinuclear antibodies (ANA), rheumatoid factor (RF), and organ-specific autoantibodies. The test results allow health professionals to assess for the conditions lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or multiple sclerosis. Precise testing is important because it helps with treatment and follow-up on disease activity.
In addition, new diagnostic methods, including genetic analysis and imaging, advance our knowledge of autoimmunity and its expression. By properly diagnosing the disease, patients are able to obtain timely medical treatment, enhancing their quality of life as well as potentially contributing to more effective long-term outcomes.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$10.63 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitor Landscape
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- Bio Merieux SA
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- EUROIMMUN
- Inova Diagnostics (Werfen)
- Grifols
- LabCorp
- Revvity
- Trinity Biotech
- BD (Becton Dickinson)
Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market
- Historical Trends
- Forecast Analysis
Overview
- Company History and Mission
- Business Model and Operations
- Workforce
Key Persons
- Executive Leadership
- Operational Management
- Division Leaders
- Board Composition
Recent Development & Strategies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Investments
Sustainability Analysis
- Renewable Energy Adoption
- Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
- Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
- Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
- Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
Product Analysis
- Product Profile
- Quality Standards
- Product Pipeline
- Product Benchmarking
Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
