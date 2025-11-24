Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics industry is forecast to witness tremendous growth, anticipated to reach an astonishing US$ 10.63 billion by 2033 from US$ 5.70 billion in 2024. Such phenomenal growth is forecast to be achieved through a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.17% between 2025 and 2033.

Various fundamental drivers are driving this growth, such as a growing need for accurate and trustworthy diagnostic tools. Moreover, there is an increased emphasis on patient outcomes and wellbeing.







Diagnostic technologies are being revolutionized to facilitate more precise diagnoses, while strategic alliances and cooperative agreements among industry leaders are creating avenues for advancements and improvements. Autoimmune disease testing is the term used to denote the variety of tests and examinations employed to diagnose autoimmune disease, in which the body's immune system attacks its own tissues mistakenly.

Such diseases affect all kinds of organs and systems, resulting in a broad spectrum of symptoms, so diagnosing them is usually difficult. The investigation often starts with a good patient history and physical check-up, followed by laboratory investigations aimed at detecting certain autoantibodies or inflammatory markers.



Routine tests include tests for antinuclear antibodies (ANA), rheumatoid factor (RF), and organ-specific autoantibodies. The test results allow health professionals to assess for the conditions lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or multiple sclerosis. Precise testing is important because it helps with treatment and follow-up on disease activity.

In addition, new diagnostic methods, including genetic analysis and imaging, advance our knowledge of autoimmunity and its expression. By properly diagnosing the disease, patients are able to obtain timely medical treatment, enhancing their quality of life as well as potentially contributing to more effective long-term outcomes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Bio Merieux SA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

EUROIMMUN

Inova Diagnostics (Werfen)

Grifols

LabCorp

Revvity

Trinity Biotech

BD (Becton Dickinson)

