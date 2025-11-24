China Elevator & Escalator Market Forecast & Opportunity Report 2025-2030 Featuring Hitachi, Canny, SJEC, Otis, Schindler, KONE, and Mitsubishi

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Elevator & Escalator Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China Elevator & Escalator Market was valued at USD 34.87 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 52.15 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.78%.



The China Elevator & Escalator Market continues to represent one of the largest and most dynamic sectors in the global vertical transportation industry. Fueled by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure development, and increasing high-rise construction, the market has become a critical component of China's broader real estate and industrial growth strategy.





Urban population migration from rural to metropolitan areas has driven the need for residential and commercial high-rise buildings, creating consistent demand for elevators and escalators. Government initiatives under the 14th Five-Year Plan - focused on smart cities, urban renewal, and aging building modernization - have further reinforced the sector's growth trajectory. The demand is especially strong in tier-1 and tier-2 cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, which are experiencing intensified real estate activity, including office complexes, shopping centers, hospitals, and public transport hubs.



In addition to new installations, modernization and maintenance are gaining prominence due to the aging infrastructure across many Chinese cities. Over 20% of China's elevators are reportedly over 15 years old, pushing building owners and facility managers to upgrade outdated systems with newer, energy-efficient, and safer alternatives. The government has also introduced regulatory reforms emphasizing elevator safety, predictive maintenance, and smart connectivity features, accelerating the shift toward intelligent elevator systems. Innovations like AI-powered control systems, IoT integration, and touchless elevator technology are being widely adopted to improve passenger safety and efficiency.



Domestic companies such as Hitachi China, Canny Elevator, and SJEC remain highly competitive, while global players like Otis, Schindler, KONE, and Mitsubishi Electric continue to maintain a strong presence through joint ventures and localized production. Increasing competition has led to more pricing pressure, yet it also encourages innovation and localized solutions tailored to Chinese urban infrastructure needs. Overall, the China Elevator & Escalator Market remains resilient, supported by rising urban density, the aging population, government policy support, and a focus on intelligent building solutions.



Key Market Drivers

Rapid Urbanization and High-Rise Construction



China's aggressive urbanization has transformed its cities into densely populated vertical hubs, driving significant demand for elevators and escalators. As millions migrate from rural to urban areas annually, municipalities are under pressure to accommodate population growth through high-rise buildings. In response, the country has seen a sharp rise in construction activity. For example, over 80% of urban residential buildings in top-tier cities are now high-rises, often exceeding 10 stories, necessitating elevator systems for accessibility and convenience.



The number of new elevator installations has climbed steadily, with annual figures surpassing 900,000 units in recent years. Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities like Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen have seen explosive growth in luxury apartments, mixed-use towers, and office skyscrapers. Meanwhile, smaller urban centers are following suit, encouraged by government policies aimed at regional urban development.



Key Market Challenges

Intense Price Competition and Margin Pressure



The China Elevator & Escalator Market faces significant pressure from intense price-based competition. With numerous domestic and international players operating across segments, price has become a dominant decision-making factor for many real estate developers and public procurement bodies. Local manufacturers often offer competitively priced units to win large contracts, sometimes compromising on profit margins to maintain volume. The proliferation of mid- and low-end elevator suppliers has fragmented the market, intensifying the race to offer 'value-for-money' solutions.



Furthermore, real estate developers increasingly demand cost-effective packages that include installation, maintenance, and modernization services under bundled contracts. This has diluted profit margins, especially for multinational companies, which must contend with higher production and compliance costs. For example, some top-tier developers reportedly negotiate prices 15-20% lower than five years ago, eroding revenue potential for premium manufacturers.



The cost sensitivity also extends into the public sector, where infrastructure projects are awarded based on competitive bidding processes that prioritize price over advanced features. As a result, companies are often compelled to scale back on innovation or quality to stay cost-competitive, risking long-term brand dilution and customer dissatisfaction.



To counteract these pressures, some firms are investing in local manufacturing bases to reduce costs or offering modular systems with upgrade options. However, these strategies take time to yield results. Meanwhile, the race to the bottom continues to squeeze margins, making sustainable growth challenging for even the most established players in the market.



Key Market Trends

Aging Infrastructure Fuels Demand for Modernization



A significant proportion of China's elevators were installed during the rapid urbanization boom of the early 2000s. Many of these systems are now outdated, raising safety and efficiency concerns. It is estimated that over 4 million elevators across China are more than 15 years old. This aging infrastructure presents a major opportunity for modernization services, particularly in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities where buildings are subject to stricter safety standards. Modernization involves upgrading control systems, replacing worn-out mechanical parts, and integrating smart technologies. Government support for renovation programs, including subsidies for residential communities, further stimulates market activity.



Modernized elevators not only improve performance and safety but also offer reduced energy consumption and smoother operation. Urban districts are prioritizing elevator retrofitting projects to meet the demands of aging populations and improve accessibility. Leading companies are launching specialized modernization portfolios tailored for old residential blocks and commercial complexes. As a result, the aftermarket and modernization segment is evolving into a major growth pillar for the Chinese elevator industry.

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

KONE Elevators Co., Ltd.

Schindler China Elevator Co. Ltd.

Otis Elevator China Co Ltd

Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Elevator China Co Ltd.

Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.

Disheng Elevator (China) Co., Ltd

Xizi United Holdings Limited

CANNY Elevator Co., Ltd

General Elevator Co., Ltd.

China Elevator & Escalator Market, By Type:

Elevator

Escalator

Moving Walkways

China Elevator & Escalator Market, By Elevator Technology:

Traction

Hydraulic

Machine Room-Less Traction

China Elevator & Escalator Market, By Elevator Door Type:

Automatic

Manual

China Elevator & Escalator Market, By Service:

Maintenance & Repair

New Installation

Modernization

China Elevator & Escalator Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Infrastructural

Others

China Elevator & Escalator Market, By Region:

North China

Northeast China

East China

South China

Southwest China

Northwest China

