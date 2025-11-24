United States $123.19 Bn Electric Mobility Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities & Forecasts, 2030F

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Electric Mobility Market, By Region, Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Electric Mobility Market was valued at USD 59.67 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 123.19 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.80%.

The United States electric vehicle (EV) mobility market is witnessing robust growth, propelled by a confluence of environmental mandates, advancing battery technologies, consumer awareness, and evolving urban mobility preferences. A critical growth factor is the national and state-level push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, prompting the electrification of both personal and shared mobility.







The federal government's investment through tax credits, subsidies, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has accelerated the deployment of EVs across multiple categories, from compact scooters and motorcycles to full-sized electric cars. Private sector momentum is equally strong, with major automakers ramping up EV portfolios and startups innovating in lightweight urban mobility solutions.

Another key driver is the ongoing decline in lithium-ion battery costs and improvements in energy density, which have significantly enhanced vehicle range and affordability, making EVs more accessible to mainstream consumers. Urbanization trends, coupled with growing traffic congestion and fuel price volatility, are encouraging users to shift toward electric scooters and motorcycles for short-distance travel and last-mile connectivity, particularly among younger, environmentally conscious populations.



Key Market Drivers

Government Incentives and Regulatory Push Toward Decarbonization



The U.S. government has emerged as one of the strongest drivers of EV mobility through a comprehensive framework of incentives, mandates, and climate-driven regulations. From the federal level down to state and city administrations, policies are designed to shift consumers and manufacturers toward zero-emission mobility solutions. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 continued the federal EV tax credit program, offering up to $7,500 in credits for qualifying electric cars, and a $3,750 credit for certain battery components sourced domestically. Some states, like California, offer additional incentives up to $2,000-$7,000 through initiatives such as the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) and Equity Rebate Programs, targeting low- and middle-income households.



California's Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, adopted in 2022, mandate 100% zero-emission new vehicle sales by 2035, setting a clear trajectory for the market. Several other states - including New York, Oregon, Washington, and Massachusetts - have aligned with similar goals. On the commercial and two-wheeler front, local incentives such as reduced registration fees, toll exemptions, and access to high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes are accelerating adoption of electric scooters and motorcycles for both personal and delivery use. Moreover, the federal government has pledged USD 7.5 billion toward building a national EV charging infrastructure as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is crucial for consumer confidence and convenience. These strong policy signals not only reduce upfront costs but also stimulate innovation, private investment, and long-term supply chain development across battery manufacturing, vehicle assembly, and software integration.



Key Market Challenges

Insufficient Charging Infrastructure and Grid Readiness



One of the most pressing challenges facing the EV mobility market in the U.S. is the inadequate charging infrastructure, particularly for electric two-wheelers and micro-mobility vehicles. While the number of charging stations has increased in recent years - surpassing 160,000 Level 1, Level 2, and DC fast chargers nationwide as per the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) - the pace of deployment still lags behind the surging demand for electric vehicles. This shortfall is especially acute in rural areas, lower-income urban neighborhoods, and along secondary road networks where public charging remains sparse or completely absent.



For electric scooters and motorcycles, which often lack the range and onboard charging capacities of electric cars, the scarcity of dedicated charging stations presents a barrier to both personal ownership and fleet-based shared mobility services. Moreover, while federal investments through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have earmarked $7.5 billion for EV charging, many states face bureaucratic and logistical delays in rolling out these programs. Another critical factor is grid preparedness.



With millions of new EVs expected to be operational by 2030, existing local grids may struggle to handle the surge in electricity demand, particularly during peak hours. Without smart grid integration, load balancing, and renewable energy infusion, grid bottlenecks could undermine the reliability of EV usage. This is particularly concerning for electric two-wheeler and fleet operators who rely on consistent uptime and fast charging to maintain productivity. The lack of interoperability standards among different charging networks also adds to consumer frustration, discouraging new adopters from switching to EVs.



Key Market Trends

Rise of Battery Swapping and Modular Battery Ecosystems



A growing trend in the U.S. EV mobility sector, particularly among electric scooters and motorcycles, is the emergence of battery swapping and modular battery architectures. This innovation addresses two major concerns: long charging times and range anxiety. Unlike electric cars, two-wheelers are ideal candidates for battery swapping due to their smaller and lighter power packs. Companies like Gogoro (Taiwan-based, entering U.S. trials) and U.S. startups such as Ample are exploring modular, swappable battery stations to serve dense urban centers where street-side or at-home charging may not be feasible.



Battery swapping allows users - especially delivery riders and fleet operators - to replace a depleted battery with a fully charged one in under two minutes, ensuring high uptime and efficient utilization. This trend is particularly attractive for shared micro-mobility services and e-commerce logistics. Moreover, battery-as-a-service (BaaS) models emerging from this ecosystem reduce upfront costs for buyers and improve battery lifecycle management through centralized diagnostics and charging optimization. What's especially significant is how battery-swapping infrastructure is beginning to influence vehicle design.



OEMs are developing platforms that accommodate standardized battery cartridges, enhancing interoperability. As this model gains traction and industry consortia push for common standards (e.g., the International Electrotechnical Commission's efforts), the swappable battery trend could drastically redefine the cost structure and user experience of the EV mobility market in the U.S. over the coming years.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $59.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $123.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered United States



