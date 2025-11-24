Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Primo Brands Corporation (“Primo Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRMB) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Primo Brands Corporation (“Primo Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRMB) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired (i) the common stock of Primo Water Corporation between June 17, 2024 through November 8, 2024, inclusive, and/or (ii) the common stock of Primo Brands between November 11, 2024 through November 6, 2025, inclusive (collectively, the “Class Period”), and were damaged thereby (collectively, the “Class”).

On November 12, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers and directors, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the merger integration between Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands was tracking poorly due to, among other things, technology and service issues. Moreover-and contrary to Defendants’ statements assuring investors that the execution was “flawless”—Primo Brands was having major supply disruptions which would negatively impact customers and thus Primo Brands’ financial results.

When investors learned the truth, Primo Brands’ common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Primo Brands’ securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about the pending lawsuit or lead plaintiff process, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 12, 2025.

