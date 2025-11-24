Lowey Dannenberg Notifies James Hardie Industries plc. (“James Hardie” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JHX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against James Hardie Industries plc. (“James Hardie” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JHX) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired James Hardie securities between May 20, 2025 and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On October 24, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) primary consumer demand and growth in James Hardie’s North America segment were deteriorating; (b) overstocking was the primary driver of North America growth during the Class Period, not primary consumer demand; (c) a result, there was excessive inventory at James Hardie’s North America distributors.

When investors learned the truth, James Hardie’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in James Hardie's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before December 23, 2025.

