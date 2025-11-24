TRWD Targets One of America’s Last Fragmented Industries With a Scalable Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTC: TRWD), a fully reporting publicly traded holding company, reaffirms its intention to consolidate and modernize one of the last major fragmented entertainment sectors in the United States—an industry with more than 3,000 independently owned entertainment venues and an estimated market size exceeding $10 billion annually.

A Fragmented Industry Ripe for Consolidation

For decades, the adult entertainment and nightlife industry has operated with limited modernization, aging ownership groups, outdated management structures, and minimal institutional investment. Thousands of clubs across the country remain under-marketed and under-capitalized despite strong consumer demand and recession-resistant revenue profiles.

This fragmentation presents a rare opportunity for a public platform like TRWD to build a national, modernized, multi-brand entertainment conglomerate. TRWD is positioned to become only the second publicly traded company in this sector—following RCI Hospitality.

Watch: Discover How We Will Grow to 100+ Locations - https://youtu.be/3vc61DNMgso – an overview of TRWD’s roadmap to nationwide expansion and the creation of a multi-brand entertainment conglomerate.

A Proven, Scalable Model for Industry Consolidation

TRWD’s growth strategy centers on acquiring underperforming or undervalued venues and transforming them through modern systems, upgraded operations, and unified brand standards. This proven approach—Rebuild → Rebrand → Relaunch—has already demonstrated success through the rapid expansion of Peppermint Hippo and the emerging Las Tóxicas brand. These brands highlight how disciplined modernization can unlock significant value in a traditionally fragmented industry.

With approximately 3,000 independently owned clubs nationwide, TRWD sees substantial opportunity for both direct acquisitions and strategic partnerships. The Company intends to unite multiple operators, brands, and potential affiliates under one professionally managed conglomerate—creating economies of scale, consistent guest experience, and a long-term institutional platform not yet seen in this sector.

Watch: Alan Changs Interview - https://youtu.be/7LtNFT0OTpw – an in-depth conversation with Peppermint Hippo founder and TRWD Director Alan Chang discussing his background, vision, and approach to redefining the entertainment experience.

A New Public Force in an Underserved Market

While many small-cap companies rely on speculative concepts, TRWD emphasizes real venues, real revenue, and real consumers—a foundation the Company believes can produce measurable shareholder value and long-term scalability.

“TRWD is entering one of the few large consumer-facing industries that has never undergone true consolidation,” said a TRWD spokesperson John Stock. “Our mission is to modernize this space with transparent reporting, institutional standards, and a scalable structure capable of supporting over one hundred venues across the country.”

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising names in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021 — the only club of its kind on the Strip — cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Tóxicas operate 10 clubs nationwide, eight proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

The company’s acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings across multiple sectors.

