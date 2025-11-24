Lowey Dannenberg Notifies DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired DexCom securities between July 26, 2024 and September 17, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On October 27, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DexCom had made material design changes to the G6 and G7 unauthorized by the FDA; (ii) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (iii) accordingly, Defendants’ purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device’s reliability, severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; (v) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm; and (vi) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, DexCom’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in DexCom’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about the pending lawsuit or lead plaintiff process, click here, or please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before December 26, 2025.

