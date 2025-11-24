South Korea Construction Stone Industry Business Report 2025: PESTEL Analysis, Producers, Foreign Trade, Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies, Downstream Markets

Opportunities in South Korea's construction stone market include increasing domestic production and consumption, potential for boosting export activities, and partnerships with leading producers and suppliers. Gaining insights into buyer tendencies and monitoring market dynamics can optimize business strategies and decision-making.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Stone Market in South Korea: Business Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents analysis of the construction stone market in South Korea.

Scope

  • Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in South Korea
  • Construction Stone market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated
  • Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices
  • The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country
  • The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. SOUTH KOREA PESTEL ANALYSIS
1.1. Political Factors
1.2. Economic Factors
1.3. Social Factors
1.4. Technological Factors
1.5. Environmental Factors
1.6. Legal Factors

2. CONSTRUCTION STONE MARKET IN SOUTH KOREA
2.1. Overview of construction stone market
2.2. Producers of construction stone in South Korea, including contact details and product range
2.2.1. Producers of landscaping stone

  • Curbstones producers
  • Paving stone producers
  • Tactile paving producers

2.2.2. Producers of quarry stone and slabs

  • Artificial stone producers
  • Basalt producers
  • Marble producers

2.3. Stone wares for construction purposes manufacturers, including contact details and product range
2.3.1. Producers of solid surfaces

3. SOUTH KOREA FOREIGN TRADE IN CONSTRUCTION STONE
3.1. Export and import of pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stone: volume, structure, dynamics
3.2. Export and import of setts, curbstones and flagstones: volume, structure, dynamics
3.3. Export and import of granite: volume, structure, dynamics
3.4. Export and import of sandstone: volume, structure, dynamics
3.5. Export and import of basalt, porphyry and similar stones: volume, structure, dynamics
3.6. Export and import of limestone: volume, structure, dynamics
3.7. Export and import of marble, travertine, ecaussine: volume, structure, dynamics
3.8. Export and import of worked monumental or building stone: volume, structure, dynamics
3.9. Export and import of crude and worked slate: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN SOUTH KOREA

5. CONSUMERS OF CONSTRUCTION STONE IN SOUTH KOREA
5.1. Downstream markets of Construction Stone in South Korea
5.2. Construction Stone consumers in South Korea

