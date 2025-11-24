AZTEQ Metaverse and Madagascar's Presidency of the Reformation Forge Landmark Partnership to Usher in Prosperity Through Innovative Technology

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AZTEQ Metaverse team today announced a groundbreaking agreement with the Presidency of the Reformation in Madagascar, aimed at leveraging AZTEQ's cutting-edge ARQ technologies, immersive metaverse platform, and tokenization strategies to drive national prosperity and sustainable development.





This strategic collaboration will harness AZTEQ's innovative solutions to transform key sectors across Madagascar. By integrating ARQ technology for efficient energy production and distribution, advanced water management systems, and enhanced security protocols, the partnership promises to address critical infrastructure needs while creating thousands of new employment opportunities. Additionally, the initiative will expand access to education through virtual learning environments, foster research collaborations in the metaverse, and stimulate business growth via tokenized assets and digital economies.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Presidency of the Reformation to bring our vision of a connected, prosperous future to Madagascar," said David Esser, Head of Labs.

This agreement marks a new era where technology empowers communities, ensuring equitable growth and innovation for all Malagasy citizens. The Presidency of the Reformation expressed enthusiasm for the projects, noting its alignment with national goals for reform and modernization. Implementation is set to begin at the start of 2026, with pilot programs in energy and water management rolling out first. A huge milestone achieved by this small Dutch company based in Rosmalen, the Netherlands.

About AZTEQ Metaverse

AZTEQ Metaverse is a leading innovator in metaverse technologies, specializing in ARQ systems, virtual worlds, and blockchain-based tokenization to solve real-world challenges.