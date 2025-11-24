Bitso Accelerates Its Onchain Expansion With Upcoming Perps Aggregator and 2026 Token Launch

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitso, Latin America’s largest and longest-running crypto platform, today announced a major expansion of its onchain ecosystem, unveiling its multi-platform Perps Aggregator and plans for a Bitso Onchain token in 2026.

The announcement was made during Devconnect at Bitso Onchain’s activation with Pudgy Penguins, marking Bitso’s strategic move from spot-only onchain trading into a comprehensive, self-custody, multi-product trading environment.

Bitso confirmed the upcoming release of its Perps Aggregator, scheduled for Early Q1 2026. Unlike typical interfaces that redirect traders to individual venues, Bitso’s aggregator is engineered as a true execution layer across multiple onchain perpetual futures platforms.

The Perps Aggregator will allow traders to:

Deposit once and trade everywhere;

Access one unified USDC balance;

Receive automatic best-execution routing;

Track a combined PnL across all integrated perps markets;

Earn multiple points streams simultaneously.

Bitso will also initiate Season 0 of its Onchain Points System on December 1, introducing boosted points, chain-specific multipliers, creator-driven referral codes, and a seasonal leaderboard. Season 0 runs until the launch of the Perps Beta and serves as the official runway into the next phase of Bitso Onchain’s roadmap.

“Bitso Onchain is how we bring the full promise of Web3 to everyone — speed, fairness, and transparency built in,” said Daniel Vogel, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitso. “We’re building a global self-custody trading platform that works with the simplicity of a CEX, but with the freedom and openness only permissionless crypto can deliver.”

Looking ahead, Bitso revealed its plan to introduce a Bitso Onchain token in 2026. Designed to power participation and reward long-term contributors, the token will support the broader Onchain ecosystem and strengthen alignment between Bitso and its trading community.

About Bitso

Bitso is the leading crypto-powered financial services platform in Latin America, founded in 2014 and serving approximately 9 million users across Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. Bitso provides secure access to digital asset trading, earning, and payments, as well as cross-border solutions for global businesses. Bitso’s mission is to make crypto useful and accessible through trusted, regulated products that simplify financial interactions across the region.

About Bitso Onchain

Bitso Onchain is Bitso’s self-custody trading platform that lets users discover and trade over 17,000 tokens across more than 14 blockchains with ~zero gas fees, full asset ownership, smart routing, and fast cross-chain swaps – all delivered with the smoothness of a centralized exchange. The app integrates infrastructure from LiFi, Jupiter, Privy/Portal, and Bitso’s compliance-grade backend. Built with a community-first, slightly degen personality, Bitso Onchain is designed to unlock every onchain opportunity for users across Latin America and beyond.

Media Contact:

​​Onchain@bitso.com

Disclaimer:

“Bitso Onchain,” operated by Nvio Pagos El Salvador, S.A. de C.V., NIT 0501-101121-102-0, is a company incorporated and registered in the Republic of El Salvador, with its registered address at Calle Llama del Bosque Poniente, Edificio Avante, Local 3-13, Urbanización Madre Selva III, Antiguo Cuscatlán, La Libertad, El Salvador.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or cryptocurrencies. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments carry a high level of risk, including the potential loss of all capital. There are no guarantees of performance, and markets may become illiquid or go to zero. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult with licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

By accessing and reading this press release, you agree not to reproduce, distribute, or use this content for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. Use of this content signifies your acceptance of these terms.

For any questions or clarifications, please contact the issuing company directly. Do not contact the publisher, distributor, or any unrelated third party.