Global Luxury Activewear Brand WISKII Active Announces 2025 Black Friday Sale, Introducing Refined Performance Essentials for the Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISKII Active , a leading luxury activewear brand known for its refined silhouettes and elevated performance essentials, has officially launched its 2025 Black Friday Sale, beginning November 24. The campaign highlights the brand's commitment to providing elevated pieces designed for a seamless transition from studio to street.





This Black Friday, WISKII presents a curated selection of top-rated pieces, offering versatile styles designed to transition effortlessly from studio sessions and weekend escapes to polished winter streetwear.

The Prestige Tweed Vest is a sophisticated layering piece that perfectly merges tailored tweed fabric with a modern active design, creating its distinctive 'Old Money' aesthetic. It pairs effortlessly with tennis skirts or leggings, enabling a seamless transition from social golf events to chic winter street style.





The One-shoulder Scallop Long Sleeve Top is a new addition to WISKII’s signature Elegant Scallop edit . It features a seamless bonded construction that offers lightweight, sculpted support and maximum comfort for a sleek, sculpting finish. Its refined silhouette effortlessly transitions from a Pilates session to post-class brunch, embodying versatile and graceful style.





The High-Waist Scallop Scrunch Legging is one of WISKII’s most iconic staples. It features the brand’s signature scalloped detailing, a no-front-seam design, and an invisible scrunch detail that enhances natural shape. Made from buttery-soft, high-stretch fabric, it offers a smooth, second-skin fit for exceptional comfort—ideal for everything from training to elevated everyday wear.





“This year’s Black Friday event is our way of expressing gratitude to the ever-growing WISKII community worldwide,” said WISKII Active Brand Representative. “Every piece we create is designed to support women in feeling confident, elevated, and at their best throughout every moment of their day.”

These exclusive offers feature sitewide savings up to 30%, with select styles marked down by up to 70%. This is our biggest limited-time savings event of the year. Explore the full selection and discover more at wiskiiactive.com .

About WISKII Active

WISKII Active is a global activewear brand redefining the balance between fashion and function. Known for its chic designs, flattering silhouettes, and premium performance fabrics, WISKII creates apparel that transitions effortlessly from studio to street, empowering women worldwide to move with confidence, elegance, and ease.

Media Contact：

Bella

pr@wiskiiactive.com

