Reykjavík Energy’s Q3 2025 Interim Financial Results

Reykjavík Energy‘s (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) Board of Directors approved today the interim financial statements for the first nine months of 2025. The consolidated profit amounted to ISK 6.7 billion, compared to ISK 5.1 billion in the same period in 2024 — an improvement of 31%. Operating revenues increased by 3.9% year-on-year, while operating expenses rose by 2.0%. The interim financial statements cover the Reykjavík Energy Group, which includes, in addition to the parent company, Veitur Utilities, ON Power, Reykjavík Fibre Network, and Carbfix.

Solid Financial Position

“We want to respond to the government’s call for increased resilience and security in the community’s basic infrastructure. We have therefore emphasised expanding energy generation, particularly for Veitur Utilities’ district heating systems, but also on increasing sustainable electricity production,” says Sævar Freyr Þráinsson, CEO of Reykjavík Energy. “We are also ready to better protect our water works and water sources from potential threats. The world’s poor progress in tackling climate change, accompanied by rising sea levels, makes the long-term outlook for wastewater systems more challenging,” Sævar Freyr adds.

Cash flow from operations, which among other things supports investment activities, amounted to ISK 22.1 billion during the first nine months of the year — a 6.9% increase compared to the previous year.

Managers’ Overview

Operating year 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Amounts are at each year's price level in ISK millions 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. Revenues 49,984 48,277 43,327 39,741 37,663 Expenses -20,960 -20,549 -17,736 -15,516 -13,339 Thereof energy purchase and distribution -5,028 -5,373 -4,993 -4,884 -4,174 EBITDA 29,024 27,728 25,591 24,225 24,325 Depreciation and amortisation -12,817 -12,495 -11,544 -10,449 -9,966 EBIT 16,207 15,233 14,047 13,776 14,359 Cash flow statement Received interest income 274 196 117 64 109 Paid interest expenses -6,182 -5,768 -5,119 -3,437 -3,174 Net cash from operating activities 25,473 24,650 22,445 21,714 21,832 Working capital from operations 22,095 20,666 19,650 19,507 18,798 Liquid funds 30,9,2025 30,9,2024 30,9,2023 30,9,2022 30,9,2021 Deposits and marketable securities 16,100 10,229 11,273 13,962 13,195 Cash and cash equivalents 10,517 9,743 5,131 7,499 17,998 Undrawn credit lines 29,385 13,080 8,850 4,500 10,198 Liquid funds total 56,002 33,052 25,253 25,961 41,391





Revised Financial Forecast

Despite Reykjavík Energy’s strong financial position, the Board today approved amendments to the Group’s financial forecast, originally published on 7 October. The reason is that Norðurál, the Group’s largest single customer, has informed Reykjavík Energy that it will default on payments due to repeated equipment failures at its aluminium smelter in Grundartangi.

The amendments to the forecast include:

ISK 1 billion lower operating profit for the current year compared to the previous forecast.

ISK 2 billion reduction in operating costs in 2026.

ISK 6 billion reduction in investments that same year.

ISK 2 billion reduction in dividend payments in 2026.

“We must act responsibly and temporarily trim our sails should there be delays in the agreed payments for electricity. According to information from Norðurál, this temporary reduction could last throughout 2026,” says Sævar Freyr. According to the power purchase agreement between Reykjavík Energy and Norðurál, the company is obliged to pay for the contracted electricity, whether it consumes it or not. However, Norðurál has now stated that it will only pay for the electricity the smelter receives while repairs are being carried out.

“If we are to believe the statements that the owner of Norðurál has made to markets in the United States, Norðurál is insured against its losses, as this is a general malfunction. However, Norðurál’s notice to Reykjavík Energy is such that the declared payment default is said to be due to uncontrollable events similar to volcanic eruptions or acts of war. There seems to be an inconsistency there. We will get paid for the electricity — of that I have no doubt — but I am very disappointed that the company chooses to behave in this manner, failing to make contracted payments, yet expecting the contracted electricity to be available whenever it suits them,” says Sævar Freyr.

Contact:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson

CFO

snorri.hafsteinn.thorkelsson@orkuveitan.is

