Brinks Resources Limited Initiates Governance Freeze in Response to Published Shareholder Concerns

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brinks Resources Limited (“Brinks”) today confirmed that it has implemented a temporary Governance Freeze relating to its minority investment in RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSXV: REVO).

This action follows the publication of governance concerns raised by the “RevoluGROUP Proxy Shareholder Group” in their public communication dated 20 September 2025, which highlighted issues regarding director legitimacy, AGM compliance, audit irregularities, and risks of potential asset separation.

Brinks has taken this step solely as a risk-management measure to protect its minority position during a period of heightened uncertainty. The Freeze applies only to Brinks’ internal processes, including information handling, subsidiary correspondence, and procedural governance pathways relating to its investment.

A Brinks spokesperson stated:

“When a public issuer is subject to published governance concerns, it is standard practice for minority investors to implement procedural safeguards while regulatory and corporate clarity is sought. The Governance Freeze is a measured and responsible step that ensures all of Brinks’ actions remain aligned with best-practice governance standards during this period.”

Brinks emphasised that the Freeze:

Does not interfere with the operations of RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

Does not allege wrongdoing or reach conclusions regarding any party.

Does not affect Brinks’ long-term investment outlook.

Is strictly temporary and will be reviewed as further information becomes available.

Brinks stated:

“We respect all shareholders, regulators, and corporate parties involved. Our sole objective is to maintain prudence, transparency, and stability while external governance matters continue to unfold.”

The Governance Freeze will remain in effect pending guidance from corporate counsel and regulatory developments.

About Brinks Resources Limited

Brinks Resources Limited is a UK-based governance, investment, and strategic development company operating across fintech, digital infrastructure, trade corridors, and emerging-market ecosystems. Brinks focuses on long-term, sustainability-aligned value creation supported by structured governance frameworks.

Website: www.brinksresources.co.uk

Media Contact: communications@brinksresources.co.uk