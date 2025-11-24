Camfil Launches AQ13 Panel Filter: ASHRAE 241-Compliant Solution for Superior Indoor Air Quality

Riverdale, NJ, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Camfil, a global leader in air filtration technology, today announced the launch of an updated Camfil AQ13, a MERV 13/11A panel filter engineered to deliver cleaner, safer air for the spaces where people live, work, and learn.

The AQ13 is ASHRAE 241 compliant for control of infectious aerosols and delivers best-in-class performance in HVAC systems limited to 4 inch depth or less. Featuring rigid construction with welded grid backing for maximum durability, the AQ13 is optimized for schools, offices, retail environments, public transit, and healthcare facilities.

"The AQ13 doesn't just meet the new air quality standards—it sets them," said Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials. "When superior indoor air quality is non-negotiable, the Camfil AQ13 delivers the performance, compliance, and reliability that facility managers and building operators demand."

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That's why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier. The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mark Davidson

T: 888.599.6620

E: Mark.Davidson@camfil.com

