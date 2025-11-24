GovSignals, the First and Only Proposal AI for Defense Contractors to Achieve FedRAMP® High Authorization

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovSignals , the leading AI platform for government contractors, today announced it is officially listed as FedRAMP® High-authorized on the U.S. FedRAMP® Marketplace. This milestone makes GovSignals the first and only AI proposal platform operating at the government’s highest cloud security baseline for unclassified systems.





As the leading Acquisition AI platform for government contracting, GovSignals has enabled contractors ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies to secure contract opportunities within federal, state and local markets. Thanks to its new status as a FedRAMP® High-authorized environment, the company’s AI tools now become even more accessible for a broader range of contractors and contract opportunities.

From Manual to Mission-Ready

For years, defense proposals have been built purely by hand: copy-paste in spreadsheets, redlines in shared drives, version chaos and CUI (Controlled Unclassified Information) parked in separate folders because AI tools could not legally host them. With GovSignals operating in a FedRAMP® High-authorized environment, teams can bring that work into AI, generate and refine compliant content, collaborate with their team and handle sensitive data legally in the cloud in real time, thereby tripling their wins. Programs such as SeaPort and other Navy, Army, Air Force and Marine Corps pursuits can now be supported end-to-end with compliant proposal AI.

“We built GovSignals to enable DoD companies to discover opportunities and build winning proposals within a secure, FedRAMP® High-authorized environment,” said Derek Hoyt, Co-founder and CEO of GovSignals. “By bringing SeaPort data into our compliant, mission-ready AI workspace, our clients can analyze contract fit, generate and refine proposal content and manage CUI while meeting government security requirements. This is how we help defense contractors move faster, stay compliant, and make smarter bid decisions.”

Within its secure environment, GovSignals’ AI-powered software accelerates and automates much of the work of pre-RFP intelligence, contract solicitation surfacing and capturing, proposal development and AI knowledge management. Data aggregation streamlines the process of finding relevant contract opportunities and generating compliant proposals, helping contractors save valuable time and be better equipped to submit winning bids.

The Customer Reality

“Security is paramount. FedRAMP High® opens the door to increased capacity and streamlined processes. The ability to work with CUI data is key, and GovSignals is the first platform to unlock AI for defense proposals we previously had to pass on, transforming how we do business and what we can bid on,” says Dan B., Senior Account Executive, Loft Federal.

With GovSignals, AI ensures compliance in proposal creation by drawing from the contractor’s internal documents and guidelines, as well as the contract solicitation. With these advanced features, contractors can generate fully compliant proposals in hours instead of months.

Perhaps even more valuable, the platform’s data aggregation and predictive analytics tools predict agency priorities and funding shifts, allowing contractors to be better aligned with government agency needs as they submit their bids. The AI’s ability to uncover opportunities that might be missed with standard keyword searches has helped teams routinely triple their GovCon revenue.

What’s at Stake

If it is not FedRAMP High for CUI, do not upload it. Putting CUI into a non-authorized cloud can create DFARS/NIST/CMMC exposure and jeopardize contracts.





Putting CUI into a non-authorized cloud can create DFARS/NIST/CMMC exposure and jeopardize contracts. Marketplace listing is the tell. If a vendor is not listed at the proper impact level High on the FedRAMP® Marketplace, it is not authorized to handle this data.





If a vendor is not listed at the proper impact level High on the FedRAMP® Marketplace, it is not authorized to handle this data. Compliance is not optional. FedRAMP® High is how proposal teams use AI with sensitive material without risking contracts or audits. GovSignals is the first and only AI platform to be FedRAMP® High-authorized.



The First AI-Proposal Platform to Reach FedRAMP High®

With a diverse background that includes experience at Amazon, Palantir, Stanford, the Harvard Business School and senior levels of government, the GovSignals founding team understood just how important operating within a FedRAMP® High-authorized environment was for unlocking the full potential of their AI platform.

Achieving FedRAMP® High Authorization often takes years and millions of dollars. GovSignals pursued High early to give proposal teams a path to use AI with sensitive content legally and confidently. The outcome is modern AI capability and enterprise-grade security in one platform, built for the realities of the multi-trillion dollar defense industry.

About GovSignals

GovSignals is the AI-powered bidding and acquisition platform for government contractors. Built with enterprise-grade security, the platform helps proposal and capture teams analyze opportunities, automate proposal workflows and manage CUI securely in one place. As the first and only AI proposal platform operating in a FedRAMP® High authorized environment, GovSignals brings contractors from manual, fragmented workflows to secure, mission-ready AI, empowering contractors to scale their pipeline and generate compliant proposals in minutes, not days, so they can win more contracts.

Contact Information:

Company : GovSignals, Inc.

GovSignals, Inc. Contact : Jeremy Doochin

Jeremy Doochin Email : jeremy@govsignals.ai

Website : https://www.govsignals.ai/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by GovSignals, Inc. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86ce0f39-71d9-4c70-bdc5-6d70c0b4dfb3