FirstBank Donates $50,000 to Colorado Food Banks to Support Growing Need

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” today announced $50,000 in donations to several local food banks, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to supporting families in need.

In Colorado, food banks are reporting one of the highest demand periods since the pandemic, with many organizations experiencing increased strain as families navigate reduced assistance and rising costs.

“This donation will help nourish our community at a time when we are seeing so many people in need of support,” said Amy Pezzani, CEO of Food Bank for Larimer County.

“During this giving season, we’re proud to support food banks and community organizations working to ensure every household has access to food and essential resources, especially at a time when they’re most needed,” said Kelly Kaminskas, COO of FirstBank. “Supporting families and addressing community priorities is core to who we are, and these contributions reflect our ongoing commitment to the areas we serve.”

In addition to contributing $50,000 to Colorado food banks, FirstBank is providing monetary gift cards and other financial and resource support through its “Acts of Goodness” program to customers facing ongoing economic hardship.

FirstBank’s donations are supporting the following food bank and hunger-relief organizations:

