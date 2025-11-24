Auto Repair Expert Lewis Fortin of Manchester Breaks Down How to Prepare Your Car for Cold Weather in HelloNation

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why does your car seem to struggle more during the coldest months of the year? A HelloNation article featuring Lewis Fortin of D & L Auto, Inc. in Manchester, New Hampshire, answers this question with clear, practical advice on winter car maintenance. Fortin explains how a few simple seasonal steps, like a battery check, oil change, and brake inspection, can prevent breakdowns and extend the life of your vehicle through New England’s toughest weather.

According to the HelloNation feature, cold weather affects every system in your car, from the engine to the tires. Regular car maintenance becomes critical during winter because freezing temperatures reduce battery strength, thicken fluids, and create challenges for traction and braking. By scheduling winter car maintenance before temperatures drop, drivers can keep their vehicles running efficiently and safely all season long.

One of the most common cold weather problems is battery failure. When the temperature dips below freezing, a car battery can lose up to half its power. The article emphasizes that a simple battery check can prevent a no-start situation on an icy morning. Over time, corrosion and weak cells can reduce performance, especially in older batteries. Auto repair experts recommend testing or replacing the battery every three to five years and performing a thorough check before deep winter sets in. A proactive battery check ensures dependable starts even on the coldest mornings.

The article also highlights the importance of regular oil changes. Low temperatures cause motor oil to thicken, making it harder for the engine to circulate properly. Without timely oil changes, your car must work harder, increasing wear on internal components. Winter car maintenance should include using the right oil viscosity for cold weather conditions. Choosing the correct oil grade improves fuel efficiency, protects moving parts, and helps the engine start more smoothly. A scheduled oil change before the first frost can make a noticeable difference in performance and reliability.

Moisture is another challenge that winter brings. Condensation in the fuel system can freeze and block gasoline flow, especially if the tank runs low. Keeping the tank at least half full and using a winter-grade fuel additive can prevent these issues. As part of seasonal car maintenance, an auto repair shop can include fuel system checks to ensure smooth performance in subzero temperatures.

Tires and brakes are equally vital to winter driving safety. Cold weather causes tire pressure to drop, about one pound per square inch for every 10-degree temperature decline, reducing traction on icy or snowy roads. Regular tire pressure checks and rotations should be part of every winter car maintenance routine. Meanwhile, a brake inspection helps ensure consistent stopping power. Moisture, salt, and ice can corrode or stiffen brake components, leading to uneven braking or longer stopping distances. A professional brake inspection identifies wear early, preventing expensive repairs and improving safety.

Preventive car maintenance does more than improve performance; it also saves money. The HelloNation article notes that neglecting small issues can lead to major auto repair expenses. A complete winter checkup, including a battery check, oil change, and brake inspection, helps prevent breakdowns, towing costs, and emergency repairs. Regular service identifies weak spots before they cause costly failures, especially during long stretches of extreme cold.

Cold weather also affects the heating and defrosting systems that are critical for comfort and visibility. A weak heater or foggy windshield can signal deeper issues, such as low coolant levels or a clogged cabin air filter. Addressing these concerns during winter car maintenance improves safety and driving comfort. A certified auto repair professional can inspect the defroster, heater core, and filters to ensure the vehicle performs well inside and out.

Transmission and cooling systems should not be overlooked. Cold temperatures thicken transmission fluid and coolant, increasing strain on gears and internal components. Replacing or topping off these fluids during routine car maintenance keeps the vehicle running efficiently in all conditions. Many auto repair technicians recommend combining these checks with an oil change to maintain a balanced system.

Small daily habits also help your car handle the cold. Letting the engine idle for one to two minutes before driving allows fluids to circulate and warm up properly. Clearing snow and ice from the roof, lights, and hood improves visibility and safety. Parking in a garage or covered area shields the battery and engine from extreme cold. Combining these simple habits with professional car maintenance ensures reliable winter driving throughout Manchester and beyond.

As Lewis Fortin explains in the HelloNation feature, Manchester winters can be tough, but proper maintenance makes a big difference. Regular battery checks prevent sudden power loss, oil changes protect engine performance, and brake inspections safeguard against slippery road hazards. Together with routine auto repair and attention to fluid levels, these steps keep vehicles dependable all season long. In the end, consistent winter car maintenance is less about avoiding breakdowns and more about ensuring safety, reliability, and long-term savings.

The article, How to Keep Your Car Running Smoothly in the Winter , features insights from Lewis Fortin of D & L Auto, Inc. in HelloNation.

