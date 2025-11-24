James Altucher: Soaring Internet Costs and Failing Networks Make Starlink “A Godsend for Consumers”

Washington, D.C., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology analyst and bestselling author James Altucher says America’s internet crisis has reached a breaking point — and that Starlink is emerging as the clearest alternative for millions of frustrated users around the world.

According to newly surfaced details in the presentation, Altucher points out that the existing telecom system is collapsing under its own weight. As the text states clearly: “Odds are, if you’re like me, you do business with companies like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or others to receive internet and phone service. And odds are you’ve had a negative experience with them…”

The presentation paints a stark picture of a system plagued by high costs, slow speeds, and a lack of innovation — factors Altucher believes are pushing consumers toward Starlink at unprecedented rates.

Americans Pay the Most — for Some of the World’s Slowest Speeds

The material highlights an extraordinary contradiction: America pays more than any other country for some of the slowest internet service on Earth. The file makes this explicit:

“Did you know that here in America you’re paying more than any other country… for internet service that ranks among the slowest in the world?”

This crisis becomes even more striking when compared to developing nations. The presentation notes:

“Eight out of 10 people in [Venezuela] don’t even have enough money for food, and yet their mobile internet speeds are twice as fast as ours.”

Altucher says this imbalance is unacceptable — and has created the perfect environment for Starlink’s rise.

Telecom Giants Increasing Prices at “Four Times the Rate of Inflation”

The presentation also calls out major companies for raising prices aggressively, even while service quality declines. It highlights that “Comcast is raising costs of their service at four TIMES the rate of inflation,” a move Altucher calls emblematic of an industry that has stopped prioritizing consumers.

The text emphasizes that many Americans now pay “nearly $200 per month for their service… service that’s among the slowest in the world.” Meanwhile, in places like South Korea, “people pay only $20 per month for speeds five times faster than ours.”

Altucher says this widening gap signals a system in decline — and a market hungry for a better solution.

High-Profile Failures Reveal Systemic Weaknesses

One of the most alarming examples detailed in the presentation comes from the emergency-response world. According to the text:

“Take Verizon, for example. They slowed the data of California firefighters — cutting their speeds to 1/200th of what they previously were.”

Altucher says this incident illustrates the fragility and unreliability of current systems — especially in moments of crisis when internet access matters most.

Meanwhile, Starlink Surges Past Six Million Users Globally

While traditional telecom companies falter, Starlink’s adoption is accelerating dramatically. As the presentation states:

“Starlink now reaches more than six million customers, a number that’s growing by a staggering 50% year-over-year.”

The text describes Starlink as a direct replacement for outdated broadband and cellular networks. For many users, the presentation says bluntly:

“For consumers like you and me, Starlink is a godsend…

…For the $2.18 trillion telecom industry, it’s their worst nightmare.”

Altucher believes these contrasting realities — soaring costs on one side and surging adoption on the other — demonstrate the magnitude of the shift underway.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, entrepreneur, and veteran technology analyst. He previously ran the hedge fund Formula Capital, has founded multiple companies, and hosts The James Altucher Show, a top-ranked podcast with more than 70 million downloads. Altucher is known for identifying major technological disruptions early and explaining their broader impact on business, society, and global infrastructure.