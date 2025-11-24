Unlocking Greece’s Investment Potential - Join Top Greek Officials and Industry Executives Presenting in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greek Government Officials and Industry Leaders will be presenting at the 27th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum entitled “Building on Success: Unlocking Greece’s Investment Potential,” on Monday, December 8, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club.

Organized in collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange, the Athens Exchange Group, Lead Sponsors Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley & TEN Ltd., and the support of many other major global investment banks, this prestigious forum is the longest-running investment summit on Greece held abroad.

Under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York, the event gathers Government officials, top industry leaders and experts from Greece, EU, and the U.S., to discuss Greece's most pressing economic developments and outlook.

The forum includes high-level panels on key sectors such as banking, energy, real estate, and healthcare, plus exclusive 1x1 meetings with senior government and corporate leaders, fostering investment opportunities and dialogue with Greece's top decision-makers.

We invite you to Join the Forum and Request 1x1 meetings with the participating:

Greek Government Officials

H.E. Kostis Hatzidakis, Vice President of the Government

H.E. Niki Kerameus, Minister of Labour & Social Security, Hellenic Republic

, Minister of Labour & Social Security, Hellenic Republic H.E. Olga Kefalogianni, Minister of Tourism, Hellenic Republic

H.E. Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hellenic Republic

Mr. Dimitrios Tsakonas, Director General, Public Debt Management Agency

Mr. George Pitsilis, Governor – Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Hellenic Republic

, Governor – Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Hellenic Republic Mr. Konstantinos Angelopoulos, Deputy CEO, Growthfund

ATHEX Listed Companies

Alpha Bank S.A. (ATH: ALPHA)

Alter Ego Media S.A. (ATH: AEM)

Athens International Airport S.A. (ATH: AIA)

Athens Water Supply & Sewage Company S.A. (ATH: EYDAP)

Avax S.A. (ATH: AVAX)

CrediaBank S.A. (ATH: CREDIA)

Dimand S.A. (ATH: DIMAND)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (ATH: EUROB)

GEK TERNA S.A. (ATH: GEKTERNA)

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (ATH: ELPE)

LAMDA Development S.A. (ATH: LAMDA)

Metlen Energy & Metals PLC (ATH: MTLN) (LSE: MTLN)

National Bank of Greece S.A. (ATH: ETE)

Orilina Properties REIC (ATH: ORILINA)

Public Power Corporation S.A. (ATH: PPC)

QUALCO Group S.A. (ATH: QLCO)

International Listed Companies

Energean PLC (LSE: ENOG) (TASE: ENOG)

Request a Meeting here https://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2025/signup.html

Meetings are exclusively reserved for institutional investors.

Each company will hold a 40-minute group meeting.

Attendance of forum sessions and participation in meetings is complimentary.

Please note that lunch and dinner for this event are available for an additional fee.

For further information or to make arrangements, please feel free to contact ebej@capitallink.com

What Awaits You:

Powerful Keynotes & Panel Discussions

Gain firsthand insights from global leaders shaping the future of Greece’s economy and investment landscape. Learn about emerging trends, strategic opportunities, and policy priorities directly from the people driving change.

Join the conversation and explore key issues through direct dialogue with our speakers. Ask your questions, exchange perspectives, and take away actionable ideas tailored to your interests.

Connect with senior executives, investors, and policymakers during dedicated networking breaks and the closing reception where meaningful discussions turn into lasting partnerships.





For more information and to register visit here: https://capitallink.com/forums/27th-annual-capital-link-invest-in-greece-forum/?section=overview

Distinguished Speakers Participating

OTHER GREEK OFFICIALS

Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, CEO - Athens Exchange Group (via webcast)

Dr. Marinos Giannopoulos, CEO - Enterprise Greece

, CEO - Mr. Andreas Fiorentinos, Secretary General - Greek National Tourism Organization - GNTO





EUROPEAN UNION REPRESENTATIVE

Mr. Robert Blotevogel, Advisor to Head of Economic Risk Analysis, European Stability Mechanism ESM





OTHER US SPEAKERS

Mr. Michael Kratsios, National Science & Technology Advisor - The White House (via webcast)

National Science & Technology Advisor Dr. John Ardill, VP - Global Exploration - ExxonMobil Upstream Company

Mr. Harris Mehos, Managing Director - U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

, Managing Director - Mr. Alex Blades - Partner, Paulson & Co.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKER

H.E. Kostis Hatzidakis, Vice President of the Government





Participating Companies & Organizations

GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs International

Morgan Stanley

UBS International

Ambrosia Capital

AXIA Ventures Group GREEK SECURITIES FIRMS

NBG Securities EUROPEAN ORGANIZATIONS

ESM LISTED COMPANIES

Aegean Airlines S.A.

Alpha Bank

Alter Ego Media

Athens Exchange Group

Athens International Airport

Athens Water Supply & Sewage Company SA (EYDAP)

CrediaBank

Attica Group

AVAX Group

Dimand S.A.

Eurobank S.A.

GEK Terna Group of Companies

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings

AKTOR Group of Companies

LAMDA Development

Metlen Energy & Metals

National Bank of Greece

Opap

Orilina Properties REIC

OTE Group of Companies

Public Power Corporation Renewables – PPC

Qualco Group

Viohalco Companies INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS

Brook Lane Capital

CVC Capital Partners

Paulson & Co. INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

Applied Materials

Colliers Greece

Deloitte

Energean

ExxonMobil Upstream Company

EY

FTSE Russel

Flott & Co. PC

GMR GROUP

Google

Hill International

KPMG in Greece

McKinsey & Co.

Oliver Wyman

PwC Greece

Kentriki - Savills Greece

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation OTHER COMPANIES/ORGANIZATIONS

American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce AmCham

Athens Economics Ltd - JLL Alliance Partner

DECA Investments

Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator S.A. – DESFA

EFA GROUP

Enterprise Greece

EOS Capital Partners

Greek National Tourism Organization - GNTO

Growthfund, the National Fund of Greece

HACC Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce

Halcyon Equity Partners

Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI ex TANEO)

Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA)

Kos Biotechnology Partners

Rafarm

TEMES S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Threshold Ventures LAW FIRMS

Bernitsas Law

D.C. CHRISTOPOULOS & PARTNERS LAW FIRM

DLA Piper UK

Fortsakis, Diakopoulos & Associates Law Firm (FDMA)

Koutalidis Law Firm

Kyriakides Georgopoulos Law Firm

Machas & Partners Law Firm

Milbank

Lambadarios Law Firm

PotamitisVekris

Reed Smith LLP

Saplegal - A.S. Papadimitriou & Partners Law Firm

Thesis Law Firm GLOBAL SHIPPING COMPANIES Castor Maritime Inc. & TORO Corp.

Costamare Shipping

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Tsakos Energy Navigation - TEN Ltd.

Contact Details

Reserve your spot and join us for a day filled with valuable conversations, new perspectives, and business development opportunities.

THE FORUM IS ORGANIZED

IN COOPERATION WITH : New York Stock Exchange – NYSE & Athens Exchange Group (ATHEX Group)

UNDER THE AUSPICES : of the Consulate General of Greece in New York • Greek Trade Office in New York - Consulate General of Greece in New York

