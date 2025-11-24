Jeanette Yoffe Publishes "The Traumatized and At-Risk Youth Toolbox," Her Newest Guidebook With Over 160 Attachment-Informed Interventions for Working with Kids and Families in Foster Care and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeanette Yoffe, M.A., M.F.T., has spent the past quarter century working with children, parents, caregivers, mental health professionals, and court officials inside the Los Angeles and U.S. foster care systems.

Now, in partnership with the continuing education publisher PESI, Yoffe has authored The Traumatized and At-Risk Youth Toolbox: Over 160 Attachment-Informed Interventions for Working with Kids and Families in Foster Care and Beyond.

Yoffe tailored these 160 interventions for traumatized and at-risk children struggling with anxiety, fear, worry, stress, anger, aggression, frustration, poor impulse control, grief, loss, or depression; the interventions are drawn from Yoffe's background in play therapy, art therapy, psychoeducation, storytelling, and more.

The Traumatized and At-Risk Youth Toolbox is designed for any trusted adult working with children and adolescents, including marriage and family therapists, social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors, educational therapists, client welfare case managers, school social workers, school counselors, and doctors.

The Traumatized and At-Risk Youth Toolbox is of particular benefit for kids with Posttraumatic stress disorder, Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Reactive attachment disorder, Sensory processing disorder, Disinhibited social engagement disorder, Oppositional defiant disorder, and Major depressive disorder.

Yoffe was inspired to publish her new guidebook because of the unique challenges faced by children in foster care. Not only have they experienced multiple traumas that led to their foster care placement in the first place, but they have experienced trauma to their primary attachment bonds. Upon entering the system, they continue to experience serial trauma in the form of going to court, losing control of their lives, having a system determine their fate, and being handed over to total strangers who are responsible for meeting their needs for safety, security, and sustenance. Yoffe's guidebook has techniques to process all these experiences and more.



Yoffe is the Founder of Celia Center Inc, a foster care and adoption non-profit organization in Los Angeles, named after her first birth mother, Celia; the Clinical Director of Yoffe Therapy Inc., a mental health center in Los Angeles provides services to families, children, teens, and adults connected by foster care and adoption; and a Court Appointed Reunification Expert for Los Angeles Superior Court in cases involving children at risk for separation. She is also a contributor to Psychology Today’s The Inner Life of Foster Care.

Contact:

jeanette@yoffetherapy.com

