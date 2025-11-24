Dallas Theater Center and North Texas Food Bank Join Forces to Bring Hope This Holiday Season

Dallas, TX, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Theater Center (DTC) and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) are celebrating the season of giving with a holiday partnership that brings together the power of art and generosity. During this year’s run of A Christmas Carol, DTC audiences will have the opportunity to help provide meals for North Texans experiencing food insecurity.

Patrons attending A Christmas Carol can contribute to the cause through monetary donations after each performance. All funds raised benefit the North Texas Food Bank’s efforts to provide nutritious meals to those in need.

Throughout the production, which runs November 28 through December 27 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, patrons can donate nonperishable food items in the Wyly Theatre lobby or contribute monetary gifts after each performance. Every dollar collected will help provide three nutritious meals for neighbors in need.

“As we reflect on the Cratchit family’s humble meal in A Christmas Carol, it reminds us how meaningful it is to share food with the people we love,” said Sarah Burns, Vice President of External Affairs for the North Texas Food Bank. “Too many of our neighbors struggle to put food on the table, even during the holidays. Thanks to DTC and its audiences, we can help ensure families across North Texas can enjoy this season with full hearts and full plates.”

Since the partnership began in 2007, Dallas Theater Center audiences have raised more than $966,000, providing more than 2.9 million meals for families across North Texas. Cast and crew members also give their time by volunteering at NTFB’s Perot Family Campus, where they sort and pack food for distribution through the Food Bank’s network of community partners.

“As the preeminent professional theater in North Texas, Dallas Theater Center is proud to create Tony Award-winning theater in, for, and with the community we serve,” said Kevin Moriarty, Executive Director of Dallas Theater Center. “Our partnership with North Texas Food Bank allows us to give back in meaningful ways—through service, awareness, and raising funds that support their vital mission to end hunger. We are honored to stand alongside the Food Bank during our annual production of A Christmas Carol, which reminds us all that the true spirit of the Christmas season is found in caring for others.”

Adapted by Moriarty from Charles Dickens’s timeless story, A Christmas Carol follows Ebenezer Scrooge on his redemptive journey through Christmases past, present, and future. With music, magic, and heart, this Dallas favorite continues to bring audiences together in celebration of generosity and hope.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are available at dallastheatercenter.org or by calling (214) 522-8499.

About the Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) is one of the leading regional theaters in the country and the recipient of the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award. DTC is committed to producing theater with resident artists that illuminate diverse experiences and spark collaboration and dialogue. Founded in 1959, DTC is a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its annual season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas. DTC also performs at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Kevin Moriarty and Interim Artistic Director Jonathan Norton, DTC produces a year-round subscription series of classics, musicals, and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol for more than 50,000 North Texas residents annually. Additionally, the theater produces extensive education programs, including the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award-winning Project Discovery, a partnership with SMU Meadows School of the Arts, and many community collaborations. DTC is also the home of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, which features twelve resident artists who perform in every season.

Throughout its history, Dallas Theater Center has produced many new works that have been seen locally, on Broadway and at theaters nation-wide, including The Texas Trilogy by Preston Jones in 1978; Robert Penn Warren’s All the King’s Men, adapted by Adrian Hall, in 1986; and recent premieres of I AM DELIVERED’T and penny candy by Interim Artistic Director Jonathan Norton; The Supreme Leader by Don Nguyen; Miller, Mississippi by Boo Killebrew; Stagger Lee by Will Power; Giant by Michael John LaChiusa and Sybille Pearson; Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn; Bella: An American Tall Tale by Kirsten Childs; Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter; The Fortress of Solitude by Michael Friedman and Itamar Moses; and Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical by Robert Horn, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

