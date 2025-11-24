Freddie Mac Multifamily Loan Purchase Cap for 2026 is $88 Billion

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily’s loan purchase cap for 2026 will be $88 billion. The cap is set by U.S. Federal Housing largely based on projections for the size of the multifamily debt origination market.

“Freddie Mac Multifamily delivers essential liquidity to create affordable apartment supply around the country each and every year,” said Kevin Palmer, head of Multifamily for Freddie Mac. “In 2026, we will continue to provide that needed liquidity with our full suite of offerings and continued innovation. We thank Director Pulte and U.S. Federal Housing for enhancing our capability to finance even more affordable housing in the year ahead.”

As was the case last year, for 2026, 50% of loans purchased must be mission-driven.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More:

