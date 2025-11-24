Radiant Health Centers Invites Community & Media to World AIDS Day Policy Forum and 40th Anniversary Kickoff

Irvine, CA , Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiant Health Centers (RHC), Orange County’s only FQHC Look-Alike dedicated to serving the LGBTQ+ community and individuals living with or affected by HIV, will host its World AIDS Day Policy Forum on Monday, December 1, at the Norma Herzog Community Center in Costa Mesa. The event also marks the launch of Radiant’s 40th Anniversary Celebration, honoring four decades of community-centered care and advocacy.





Radiant Health Centers invites the public to a free World AIDS Day Policy Forum and the kickoff of its 40th Anniversary Celebration on December 1 at the Norma Herzog Community Center in Costa Mesa.

This year’s forum — “HIV/AIDS: Policy, History & the Future of Health Equity” — brings together leading voices in HIV medical care, statewide policy, community impact, and lived experience. The evening includes a panel discussion, storytelling, opportunity drawings, complimentary food and beverages, and a surprise musical performance.

“As we honor World AIDS Day and launch our 40th anniversary, this forum is more than dialogue — it is a reminder of the extraordinary resilience of our community,” said Dr. Tulika Singh, Medical Director of Radiant Health Centers. “We have made remarkable advances in prevention and treatment, yet the work is not done. This gathering helps us imagine what is possible when science, policy, and lived experience come together.”

A Thought-Provoking Panel for a Pivotal Moment

The event features four distinct perspectives shaping the future of HIV work:

· Dr. Tulika Singh — “A Clinical Visionary Transforming HIV Prevention & Care.”

A frontline leader in HIV treatment and prevention, Dr. Singh brings clinical insight into modern care and community-centered innovation.

· Jonathan Frochtzwajg — “The Policy Architect Driving Statewide HIV Justice.”

As Director of Health Justice Policy at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and co-chair of End the Epidemics, he advances policies impacting HIV, STIs, viral hepatitis, and overdose across California.

· Everardo Alvizo — “The Bridge Between Science, Policy & Community Action.”

A Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Community Liaison at Gilead Sciences, Everardo formerly led the City of Long Beach’s Ending the Epidemic initiative, strengthening local HIV policy infrastructures.

· Ricardo “Ricky” Rodríguez — “A Journey of Recovery, Courage & Unshakeable Purpose.”

Diagnosed with HIV in 2015, Ricky completed a transformative 100-day rehab program before dedicating his life to community support at Radiant, where he now serves as Linkage to Care/Client Support Services Case Manager.

“This forum is an invitation to join us as we shape the next chapter — one rooted in health equity, dignity, and community partnership,” said Edwin Rivera-Cortez, Chief Development & Communications Officer at Radiant Health Centers. “As Radiant enters its 40th anniversary year, this moment reflects who we’ve been — and the bold future we are committed to building.”

Lived-Experience Storytelling

In addition to the panel, two moving peer stories will highlight the lived experience of individuals thriving with HIV:

Daniel G. Garza — “A Story of Healing, Humor & Radical Joy.”

Advocate, entertainer, and Director of Advocacy for Cheeky Charity.

A Night of Celebration & Connection

Attendees can enjoy:

Complimentary food and drinks

Opportunity drawings

A surprise musical performance

Community resources and on-site support

The kickoff of Radiant’s 40th Anniversary, honoring four decades of progress

“This milestone is profoundly meaningful for Radiant and for Orange County,” said Zachary Abrams, President of Radiant’s Board of Directors. “We are excited to welcome partners, community members, and the media as we uplift voices shaping the future of HIV care and health equity.

EVENT DETAILS

World AIDS Day Policy Forum & 40th Anniversary Kickoff

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Norma Herzog Community Center, Costa Mesa, CA

RSVP: https://my.onecause.com/event/organizations/afa70fd8-c23e-4365-b1b2-3480b1bcc980/events/vevt:dfadf101-0600-4588-bda7-a35227d35538

Cost: Free | Open to the Public | Registration Required | Media Welcome



MEDIA CONTACT

Edwin E. Rivera-Cortez

Chief Development & Communications Officer

Radiant Health Centers

Email: eriveracortez@radianthealthcenters.org

Phone: (714) 225-4648





About Radiant Health Centers



Radiant Health Centers (formerly AIDS Services Foundation of Orange County) is the region’s only FQHC Look-Alike focused on LGBTQ+ health and individuals living with or affected by HIV. For 40 years, Radiant has proudly served Orange County with medical care, behavioral health, harm reduction, case management, HIV/STI testing, and prevention services — all grounded in compassion, dignity, and health equity.

Press inquiries

Radiant Health Centers

https://radianthealthcenters.org

Edwin Rivera-Cortez

eriveracortez@radianthealthcenters.org

9498095700

17982 Sky Park Cir Ste J