Woodward Reports Record Sales & Earnings for Fiscal Year 2025

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2025 and fourth quarter ending September 30, 2025.

All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated. All references to years are references to the Company’s fiscal year unless otherwise stated.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Overview

Fourth Quarter 2025 Fiscal Year 2025 Net sales $995M, +16% $3.6B, +7% Net earnings $138M, +66% $442M, +19% Adjusted net earnings1 $129M, +49% $424M, +12% Earnings per share (EPS) $2.23, +64% $7.19, +20% Adjusted EPS1 $2.09, +48% $6.89, +13% Net cash provided by operating activities $233M, +65% $471M, +7% Free cash flow1 $181M, +54% $340M, -1%

"Woodward delivered another year of record sales in fiscal 2025, driven by strong demand and disciplined execution that expanded earnings and strengthened our foundation for growth,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Aerospace delivered substantial sales and margin expansion supported by high aircraft utilization and robust defense activity, while Industrial achieved double-digit growth across power generation and oil & gas markets.

“Fiscal 2025 was a pivotal year for Woodward. With enhanced capabilities and deep customer partnerships, we are well positioned to capture opportunities from the next generation of aircraft and energy systems. We remain focused on growth, operational excellence, and innovation to drive sustained performance and long-term shareholder value.”

Woodward’s key highlights include:

Completed strategic acquisition of Safran’s North American Electromechanical Actuation business, enhancing our existing portfolio with industry-leading Horizontal Stabilizer Trim Actuation technology and other complementary products

Board authorized new three-year $1.8 billion share repurchase program

Selected by Airbus to supply 12 of the 14 spoiler actuation systems for the A350, our first primary flight control system on a commercial aircraft

Broke ground on a cutting-edge facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. This highly automated, vertically integrated site will serve as a model for advanced precision aerospace manufacturing

Earned continued recognition as a Great Place to Work and for manufacturing excellence, including: TIME’s World’s Best Companies and America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2025 Finalist for Manufacturing Institute’s 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Operational Excellence

Completed the divestiture of our Industrial combustion product line, aligning with our portfolio optimization strategy

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Company Results

Total Company Results

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Year

over

Year 2025 2024 Year

over

Year Income Statement Total Sales $ 995 $ 855 16.5 % $ 3,567 $ 3,324 7.3 % Net Earnings 138 83 65.2 % 442 373 18.5 % Adjusted Net Earnings 129 86 49.4 % 424 379 11.7 % EPS $ 2.23 $ 1.36 64.0 % $ 7.19 $ 6.01 19.6 % Adjusted EPS $ 2.09 $ 1.41 48.2 % $ 6.89 $ 6.11 12.8 % EBIT1 169 113 49.5 % 563 495 13.6 % Adjusted EBIT1 176 117 49.5 % 556 504 10.4 % Effective Income Tax Rate 13.9 % 18.0 % -410 bps 15.2 % 17.8 % -260 bps Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate1 22.3 % 18.4 % 390 bps 17.7 % 18.0 % -30 bps Cash Flow and Financial Position Net cash provided by operating activities $ 233 $ 142 64.6 % $ 471 $ 439 7.3 % Capital Expenditures 52 24 117.5 % 131 96 36.0 % Free cash flow 181 118 53.8 % 340 343 -0.7 % Dividends Paid 17 15 13.2 % 65 58 11.5 % Share Repurchases 49 86 - 173 391 - Total Debt - - - 702 872 -19.5 % EBITDA1 Leverage - - - 1.0x 1.4x -

Segment Results

Aerospace

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Year

over

Year 2025 2024 Year

over

Year Commercial OEM $ 194 $ 194 0.2 % $ 691 $ 738 -6.4 % Commercial Services 242 174 39.6 % 824 641 28.5 % Defense OEM 160 126 27.3 % 561 407 38.0 % Defense Services 64 59 8.3 % 237 243 -2.3 % Sales 661 553 19.6 % 2,313 2,029 14.0 % Segment Earnings 162 106 52.3 % 507 385 31.5 % Segment Margin % 24.4 % 19.2 % 520 bps 21.9 % 19.0 % 290 bps

Segment earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $162 million, or 24.4 percent of segment net sales. The increase in segment earnings was a result of price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities, as well as inflation.

Segment earnings for fiscal 2025 were $507 million, or 21.9 percent of segment net sales. The increase in segment earnings was a result of price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities, unfavorable mix, and inflation.

Industrial

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Year

over

Year 2025 2024 Year

over

Year Transportation $ 139 $ 121 14.7 % $ 507 $ 625 -18.8 % Power generation 125 119 5.5 % 489 444 10.2 % Oil and gas 70 62 12.9 % 258 227 13.5 % Sales 334 302 10.6 % 1,254 1,296 -3.2 % Segment Earnings 49 38 28.2 % 183 230 -20.6 % Segment Margin % 14.6 % 12.6 % 200 bps 14.6 % 17.7 % -310 bps

Based on changes in market dynamics, the Company has refined its Industrial end market presentation to better align certain sales within power generation, transportation, and oil and gas. Accordingly, sales for the quarters and years ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, have been reclassified for comparability. The reclassification had no impact on total Industrial or the consolidated financial results.

Industrial segment earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $49 million, or 14.6 percent of segment net sales. The increase in segment earnings was a result of price realization, partially offset by inflation and strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities.

Industrial segment earnings for fiscal 2025 were $183 million, or 14.6 percent of segment net sales. The decrease in segment earnings was a result of lower sales volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by price realization.

Nonsegment

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Year

over

Year 2025 2024 Year

over

Year Nonsegment Expense $ 41 $ 31 32.9 % $ 126 $ 120 5.4 % Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses1 35 27 30.2 % 133 112 19.1 %

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

Our fiscal 2026 guidance assumes a sustained strong demand environment, supporting continued sales growth and further margin expansion.

Total Company Sales Growth up 7% - 12% EPS $7.50 - $8.00 Free Cash Flow3 $300 - $350 million Capital Expenditures ~$290 million Shares ~61 million Effective Tax Rate ~22% Segment Data Aerospace Sales Growth up 9% - 15% Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 22% - 23% Industrial Sales Growth up 5% - 9% Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 14.5% - 15.5%

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Cautionary Statement

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

(Unaudited – In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Years Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 995,264 $ 854,488 $ 3,567,064 $ 3,324,249 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 717,864 646,733 2,610,772 2,447,770 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 87,582 77,729 329,823 307,499 Research and development costs 39,043 34,689 147,568 140,676 Interest expense 10,225 13,477 45,689 47,959 Interest income (953 ) (1,964 ) (4,189 ) (6,458 ) Other income, net (18,255 ) (17,707 ) (84,010 ) (67,168 ) Total costs and expenses 835,506 752,957 3,045,653 2,870,278 Earnings before income taxes 159,758 101,531 521,411 453,971 Income tax expense 22,135 18,235 79,300 81,000 Net earnings $ 137,623 $ 83,296 $ 442,111 $ 372,971 Earnings per share amounts: Basic earnings per share $ 2.30 $ 1.40 $ 7.42 $ 6.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.23 $ 1.36 $ 7.19 $ 6.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 59,921 59,437 59,563 60,076 Diluted 61,720 61,385 61,464 62,084 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 1.09 $ 0.97





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited – In thousands) September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 327,431 $ 282,270 Accounts receivable 831,116 770,066 Inventories 654,608 609,092 Income taxes receivable 1,553 22,016 Other current assets 69,706 60,167 Total current assets 1,884,414 1,743,611 Property, plant, and equipment, net 986,623 940,715 Goodwill 832,288 806,643 Intangible assets, net 428,080 440,419 Deferred income tax assets 118,711 84,392 Other assets 380,027 353,135 Total assets $ 4,630,143 $ 4,368,915 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 122,300 $ 217,000 Current portion of long-term debt 122,934 85,719 Accounts payable 289,417 287,457 Income taxes payable 59,655 40,692 Accrued liabilities 313,083 292,642 Total current liabilities 907,389 923,510 Long-term debt, less current portion 456,968 569,751 Deferred income tax liabilities 107,669 121,858 Other liabilities 591,727 577,380 Total liabilities 2,063,753 2,192,499 Stockholders’ equity 2,566,390 2,176,416 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,630,143 $ 4,368,915





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited – In thousands) Years Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 471,294 $ 439,089 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (130,928 ) (96,280 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 42 2,292 Proceeds from business divestitures 50,068 1,800 Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired (41,678 ) - Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 2,943 9,738 Payments for short-term investments - (6,767 ) Net cash used in investing activities (119,553 ) (89,217 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid (64,975 ) (58,286 ) Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 104,578 89,875 Payments for repurchases of common stock (172,857 ) (390,819 ) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 2,285,900 2,962,800 Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (2,380,600 ) (2,745,800 ) Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (85,972 ) (75,817 ) Net cash used in financing activities (313,926 ) (218,047 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,346 12,998 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 45,161 144,823 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 282,270 137,447 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 327,431 $ 282,270





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Segment Net Sales and Net Earnings

(Unaudited – In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Years Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment net sales: Aerospace 661,205 552,790 2,312,806 2,028,618 Industrial 334,059 301,698 1,254,258 1,295,631 Total consolidated net sales $ 995,264 $ 854,488 $ 3,567,064 $ 3,324,249 Segment earnings*: Aerospace 161,532 106,065 506,613 385,360 As a percent of segment net sales 24.4 % 19.2 % 21.9 % 19.0 % Industrial 48,738 38,015 182,524 229,857 As a percent of segment net sales 14.6 % 12.6 % 14.6 % 17.7 % Total segment earnings $ 210,270 $ 144,080 $ 689,137 $ 615,217 Nonsegment expenses (41,240 ) (31,036 ) (126,226 ) (119,745 ) EBIT $ 169,030 $ 113,044 $ 562,911 $ 495,472 Interest expense, net (9,272 ) (11,513 ) (41,500 ) (41,501 ) Consolidated earnings before income taxes $ 159,758 $ 101,531 $ 521,411 $ 453,971 *This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes. Payments for property, plant and equipment $ 52,391 $ 24,087 $ 130,928 $ 96,280 Depreciation expense $ 21,816 $ 21,084 $ 85,054 $ 82,578





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1​

(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) ​ Three Months Ended September 30, ​ 2025 2024 ​ Net

Earnings​ Earnings​

Per Share Net

Earnings​ Earnings​

Per Share Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 137,623 $ 2.23 $ 83,296 $ 1.36 Non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventorya 6,536 0.11 - - Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisitionb - - 4,378 0.07 Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP ​ Net Earnings Adjustments (1,618 ) (0.03 ) (1,249 ) (0.02 ) Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ 4,918 0.08 3,129 0.05 German corporate tax rate reduction impactc (13,392 ) (0.22 ) - - Adjusted Net Earnings​ (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 129,149 $ 2.09 $ 86,425 $ 1.41

Presented in the line item "Cost of goods sold" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings. Presented in the line item "Selling, general, and administrative expenses" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings. Presented in the line item "Income tax expense" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1​

(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) ​ Years Ended September 30, ​ 2025 2024 ​ Net

Earnings​ Earnings​

Per Share Net

Earnings​ Earnings

​Per Share Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 442,111 $ 7.19 $ 372,971 $ 6.01 Non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ ​ ​ ​ Product rationalizationa (20,524 ) (0.33 ) - - Business development activitiesb 7,310 0.12 5,902 0.10 Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventoryc 6,536 0.11 - - Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisitiona - - (4,803 ) (0.08 ) Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisitionb - - 4,378 0.07 Certain non-restructuring separation costsb - - 2,666 0.04 Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP ​Net Earnings Adjustments 1,512 0.02 (1,978 ) (0.03 ) Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ (5,166 ) (0.08 ) 6,165 0.10 German corporate tax rate reduction impactd (13,392 ) (0.22 ) - - Adjusted Net Earnings​(Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 423,553 $ 6.89 $ 379,136 $ 6.11

Presented in the line item "Other income, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings. Presented in the line item "Selling, general, and administrative expenses" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings. Presented in the line item "Cost of goods sold" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings. Presented in the line item "Income tax expense" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense ​

to Adjusted Income Tax Expense1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2025 2024 Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 22,135 $ 18,235 Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP ​Net Earnings Adjustments 15,010 1,249 Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 37,145 $ 19,484 Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (Non-U.S. GAAP) 22.3 % 18.4 %





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense ​

to Adjusted Income Tax Expense1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Years Ended

September 30, ​ 2025 2024 Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 79,300 $ 81,000 Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP ​Net Earnings Adjustments 11,880 1,978 Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 91,180 $ 82,978 Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (Non-U.S. GAAP) 17.7 % 18.0 %





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT1 and Adjusted EBIT1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2025 2024 Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 137,623 $ 83,296 Income Tax Expense 22,135 18,235 Interest Expense 10,225 13,477 Interest Income (953 ) (1,964 ) EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 169,030 113,044 Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ 6,536 4,378 Adjusted EBIT​(Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 175,566 $ 117,422





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT1 and Adjusted EBIT1​

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Years Ended September 30, ​ 2025 2024 Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 442,111 $ 372,971 Income Tax Expense 79,300 81,000 Interest Expense 45,689 47,959 Interest Income (4,189 ) (6,458 ) EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 562,911 495,472 Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ (6,678 ) 8,143 Adjusted EBIT​(Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 556,233 $ 503,615





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2025 2024 Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 137,623 $ 83,296 Income Tax Expense 22,135 18,235 Interest Expense 10,225 13,477 Interest Income (953 ) (1,964 ) Amortization of intangible assets​ 7,366 8,244 Depreciation Expense​ 21,816 21,084 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 198,212 142,372 Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ 6,536 4,378 Adjusted EBITDA​(Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 204,748 $ 146,750





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1​

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Years Ended September 30, ​ 2025 2024 Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 442,111 $ 372,971 Income Tax Expense 79,300 81,000 Interest Expense 45,689 47,959 Interest Income (4,189 ) (6,458 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets​ 28,224 33,592 Depreciation Expense​ 85,054 82,578 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 676,189 611,642 Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ (6,678 ) 8,143 Adjusted EBITDA​(Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 669,511 $ 619,785





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Non-Segment Expenses ​

to Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2025 2024

Non-Segment Expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ 41,240 $ 31,036 Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory (6,536 ) - Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition - (4,378 ) Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 34,704 $ 26,658





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Non-Segment Expenses ​

to Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Years Ended September 30, ​ 2025 2024 Non-Segment Expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ (126,226 ) $ (119,745 ) Product rationalization (20,524 ) - Business development activities 7,310 5,902 Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory 6,536 - Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition - (4,803 ) Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition - 4,378 Certain non-restructuring separation costs - 2,666 Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ (132,904 ) $ (111,602 )





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

to Free Cash Flow1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended September 30, ​ 2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 233,318 $ 141,760 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (52,391 ) (24,087 ) Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 180,927 $ 117,673





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

to Free Cash Flow1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Years Ended September 30, ​ 2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 471,294 $ 439,089 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (130,928 ) (96,280 ) Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 340,366 $ 342,809

1 Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures : Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) product rationalization, (ii) costs related to business development activities, (iii) a specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory, (iv) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (v) a non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition, (vi) certain non-restructuring separation costs, and (vii) the impact of a German corporate tax rate reduction. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to the elimination and divestiture of certain product lines. The specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory relates to the intended disposal of certain inventory in our Industrial segment due in part to an unexpected shift in sales patterns. This non-recurring charge is not related to product rationalization and reflects an isolated event. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), adjusted EBIT, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income tax expenses, adjusted effective income tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Management’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, and free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

