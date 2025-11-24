Woodward Reports Record Sales & Earnings for Fiscal Year 2025

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2025 and fourth quarter ending September 30, 2025.
All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated. All references to years are references to the Company’s fiscal year unless otherwise stated.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Overview
|Fourth Quarter 2025
|Fiscal Year 2025
|Net sales
|$995M, +16%
|$3.6B, +7%
|Net earnings
|$138M, +66%
|$442M, +19%
|Adjusted net earnings1
|$129M, +49%
|$424M, +12%
|Earnings per share (EPS)
|$2.23, +64%
|$7.19, +20%
|Adjusted EPS1
|$2.09, +48%
|$6.89, +13%
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$233M, +65%
|$471M, +7%
|Free cash flow1
|$181M, +54%
|$340M, -1%
"Woodward delivered another year of record sales in fiscal 2025, driven by strong demand and disciplined execution that expanded earnings and strengthened our foundation for growth,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Aerospace delivered substantial sales and margin expansion supported by high aircraft utilization and robust defense activity, while Industrial achieved double-digit growth across power generation and oil & gas markets.
“Fiscal 2025 was a pivotal year for Woodward. With enhanced capabilities and deep customer partnerships, we are well positioned to capture opportunities from the next generation of aircraft and energy systems. We remain focused on growth, operational excellence, and innovation to drive sustained performance and long-term shareholder value.”
Woodward’s key highlights include:
- Completed strategic acquisition of Safran’s North American Electromechanical Actuation business, enhancing our existing portfolio with industry-leading Horizontal Stabilizer Trim Actuation technology and other complementary products
- Board authorized new three-year $1.8 billion share repurchase program
- Selected by Airbus to supply 12 of the 14 spoiler actuation systems for the A350, our first primary flight control system on a commercial aircraft
- Broke ground on a cutting-edge facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. This highly automated, vertically integrated site will serve as a model for advanced precision aerospace manufacturing
- Earned continued recognition as a Great Place to Work and for manufacturing excellence, including:
- TIME’s World’s Best Companies and America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2025
- Finalist for Manufacturing Institute’s 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Operational Excellence
- Completed the divestiture of our Industrial combustion product line, aligning with our portfolio optimization strategy
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Company Results
|Total Company Results
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Year Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|Income Statement
|Total Sales
|$
|995
|$
|855
|16.5
|%
|$
|3,567
|$
|3,324
|7.3
|%
|Net Earnings
|138
|83
|65.2
|%
|442
|373
|18.5
|%
|Adjusted Net Earnings
|129
|86
|49.4
|%
|424
|379
|11.7
|%
|EPS
|$
|2.23
|$
|1.36
|64.0
|%
|$
|7.19
|$
|6.01
|19.6
|%
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|2.09
|$
|1.41
|48.2
|%
|$
|6.89
|$
|6.11
|12.8
|%
|EBIT1
|169
|113
|49.5
|%
|563
|495
|13.6
|%
|Adjusted EBIT1
|176
|117
|49.5
|%
|556
|504
|10.4
|%
|Effective Income Tax Rate
|13.9
|%
|18.0
|%
|-410 bps
|15.2
|%
|17.8
|%
|-260 bps
|Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate1
|22.3
|%
|18.4
|%
|390 bps
|17.7
|%
|18.0
|%
|-30 bps
|Cash Flow and Financial Position
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|233
|$
|142
|64.6
|%
|$
|471
|$
|439
|7.3
|%
|Capital Expenditures
|52
|24
|117.5
|%
|131
|96
|36.0
|%
|Free cash flow
|181
|118
|53.8
|%
|340
|343
|-0.7
|%
|Dividends Paid
|17
|15
|13.2
|%
|65
|58
|11.5
|%
|Share Repurchases
|49
|86
|-
|173
|391
|-
|Total Debt
|-
|-
|-
|702
|872
|-19.5
|%
|EBITDA1 Leverage
|-
|-
|-
|1.0x
|1.4x
|-
Segment Results
|Aerospace
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Year Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|Commercial OEM
|$
|194
|$
|194
|0.2
|%
|$
|691
|$
|738
|-6.4
|%
|Commercial Services
|242
|174
|39.6
|%
|824
|641
|28.5
|%
|Defense OEM
|160
|126
|27.3
|%
|561
|407
|38.0
|%
|Defense Services
|64
|59
|8.3
|%
|237
|243
|-2.3
|%
|Sales
|661
|553
|19.6
|%
|2,313
|2,029
|14.0
|%
|Segment Earnings
|162
|106
|52.3
|%
|507
|385
|31.5
|%
|Segment Margin %
|24.4
|%
|19.2
|%
|520 bps
|21.9
|%
|19.0
|%
|290 bps
Segment earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $162 million, or 24.4 percent of segment net sales. The increase in segment earnings was a result of price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities, as well as inflation.
Segment earnings for fiscal 2025 were $507 million, or 21.9 percent of segment net sales. The increase in segment earnings was a result of price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities, unfavorable mix, and inflation.
|Industrial
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Year Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|Transportation
|$
|139
|$
|121
|14.7
|%
|$
|507
|$
|625
|-18.8
|%
|Power generation
|125
|119
|5.5
|%
|489
|444
|10.2
|%
|Oil and gas
|70
|62
|12.9
|%
|258
|227
|13.5
|%
|Sales
|334
|302
|10.6
|%
|1,254
|1,296
|-3.2
|%
|Segment Earnings
|49
|38
|28.2
|%
|183
|230
|-20.6
|%
|Segment Margin %
|14.6
|%
|12.6
|%
|200 bps
|14.6
|%
|17.7
|%
|-310 bps
Based on changes in market dynamics, the Company has refined its Industrial end market presentation to better align certain sales within power generation, transportation, and oil and gas. Accordingly, sales for the quarters and years ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, have been reclassified for comparability. The reclassification had no impact on total Industrial or the consolidated financial results.
Industrial segment earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $49 million, or 14.6 percent of segment net sales. The increase in segment earnings was a result of price realization, partially offset by inflation and strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities.
Industrial segment earnings for fiscal 2025 were $183 million, or 14.6 percent of segment net sales. The decrease in segment earnings was a result of lower sales volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by price realization.
|Nonsegment
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Year Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|Nonsegment Expense
|$
|41
|$
|31
|32.9
|%
|$
|126
|$
|120
|5.4
|%
|Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses1
|35
|27
|30.2
|%
|133
|112
|19.1
|%
Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance
Our fiscal 2026 guidance assumes a sustained strong demand environment, supporting continued sales growth and further margin expansion.
|Total Company
|Sales Growth
|up 7% - 12%
|EPS
|$7.50 - $8.00
|Free Cash Flow3
|$300 - $350 million
|Capital Expenditures
|~$290 million
|Shares
|~61 million
|Effective Tax Rate
|~22%
|Segment Data
|Aerospace
|Sales Growth
|up 9% - 15%
|Segment Earnings (% of Sales)
|22% - 23%
|Industrial
|Sales Growth
|up 5% - 9%
|Segment Earnings (% of Sales)
|14.5% - 15.5%
About Woodward, Inc.
Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.
Cautionary Statement
Information in this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, to the extent to which we will be successful winning content on the next generation of aircraft and energy systems, the results of our ongoing focus on growth, operational excellence and innovation, including whether such focus ultimately leads to long-term term sustained success and enhanced shareholder value, and statements regarding our business and guidance for fiscal year 2026, including our guidance for sales, earnings per share, segment sales growth rates, segment earnings margin growth rates, effective tax rate, free cash flow, capital expenditures, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as well as our assumptions regarding our guidance, anticipated trends in our business and markets, including our assumptions regarding sales and demand in fiscal 2026. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) global economic uncertainty and instability, including in the financial markets that affect Woodward, its customers, and its supply chain; (2) risks related to constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (3) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (4) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (5) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (6) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales; (7) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (8) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (9) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (10) volatility with respect to the China on-highway natural gas truck market; (11) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (12) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (13) environmental risks; (14) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees; (15) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (16) risks from operating internationally; (17) cybersecurity and other technological risks; and other risk factors and risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, which we expect to file shortly, and other risks described in Woodward’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Woodward assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Years Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|995,264
|$
|854,488
|$
|3,567,064
|$
|3,324,249
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|717,864
|646,733
|2,610,772
|2,447,770
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|87,582
|77,729
|329,823
|307,499
|Research and development costs
|39,043
|34,689
|147,568
|140,676
|Interest expense
|10,225
|13,477
|45,689
|47,959
|Interest income
|(953
|)
|(1,964
|)
|(4,189
|)
|(6,458
|)
|Other income, net
|(18,255
|)
|(17,707
|)
|(84,010
|)
|(67,168
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|835,506
|752,957
|3,045,653
|2,870,278
|Earnings before income taxes
|159,758
|101,531
|521,411
|453,971
|Income tax expense
|22,135
|18,235
|79,300
|81,000
|Net earnings
|$
|137,623
|$
|83,296
|$
|442,111
|$
|372,971
|Earnings per share amounts:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|2.30
|$
|1.40
|$
|7.42
|$
|6.21
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|2.23
|$
|1.36
|$
|7.19
|$
|6.01
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|59,921
|59,437
|59,563
|60,076
|Diluted
|61,720
|61,385
|61,464
|62,084
|Cash dividends paid per share
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.25
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.97
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|September 30,
2025
|September 30,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|327,431
|$
|282,270
|Accounts receivable
|831,116
|770,066
|Inventories
|654,608
|609,092
|Income taxes receivable
|1,553
|22,016
|Other current assets
|69,706
|60,167
|Total current assets
|1,884,414
|1,743,611
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|986,623
|940,715
|Goodwill
|832,288
|806,643
|Intangible assets, net
|428,080
|440,419
|Deferred income tax assets
|118,711
|84,392
|Other assets
|380,027
|353,135
|Total assets
|$
|4,630,143
|$
|4,368,915
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt
|$
|122,300
|$
|217,000
|Current portion of long-term debt
|122,934
|85,719
|Accounts payable
|289,417
|287,457
|Income taxes payable
|59,655
|40,692
|Accrued liabilities
|313,083
|292,642
|Total current liabilities
|907,389
|923,510
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|456,968
|569,751
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|107,669
|121,858
|Other liabilities
|591,727
|577,380
|Total liabilities
|2,063,753
|2,192,499
|Stockholders’ equity
|2,566,390
|2,176,416
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,630,143
|$
|4,368,915
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|Years Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|471,294
|$
|439,089
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment
|(130,928
|)
|(96,280
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|42
|2,292
|Proceeds from business divestitures
|50,068
|1,800
|Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired
|(41,678
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
|2,943
|9,738
|Payments for short-term investments
|-
|(6,767
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(119,553
|)
|(89,217
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Cash dividends paid
|(64,975
|)
|(58,286
|)
|Proceeds from sales of treasury stock
|104,578
|89,875
|Payments for repurchases of common stock
|(172,857
|)
|(390,819
|)
|Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings
|2,285,900
|2,962,800
|Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings
|(2,380,600
|)
|(2,745,800
|)
|Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|(85,972
|)
|(75,817
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(313,926
|)
|(218,047
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|7,346
|12,998
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|45,161
|144,823
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|282,270
|137,447
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|327,431
|$
|282,270
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Net Sales and Net Earnings
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Years Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Segment net sales:
|Aerospace
|661,205
|552,790
|2,312,806
|2,028,618
|Industrial
|334,059
|301,698
|1,254,258
|1,295,631
|Total consolidated net sales
|$
|995,264
|$
|854,488
|$
|3,567,064
|$
|3,324,249
|Segment earnings*:
|Aerospace
|161,532
|106,065
|506,613
|385,360
|As a percent of segment net sales
|24.4
|%
|19.2
|%
|21.9
|%
|19.0
|%
|Industrial
|48,738
|38,015
|182,524
|229,857
|As a percent of segment net sales
|14.6
|%
|12.6
|%
|14.6
|%
|17.7
|%
|Total segment earnings
|$
|210,270
|$
|144,080
|$
|689,137
|$
|615,217
|Nonsegment expenses
|(41,240
|)
|(31,036
|)
|(126,226
|)
|(119,745
|)
|EBIT
|$
|169,030
|$
|113,044
|$
|562,911
|$
|495,472
|Interest expense, net
|(9,272
|)
|(11,513
|)
|(41,500
|)
|(41,501
|)
|Consolidated earnings before income taxes
|$
|159,758
|$
|101,531
|$
|521,411
|$
|453,971
|*This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes.
|Payments for property, plant and equipment
|$
|52,391
|$
|24,087
|$
|130,928
|$
|96,280
|Depreciation expense
|$
|21,816
|$
|21,084
|$
|85,054
|$
|82,578
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|
|Net
Earnings
|Earnings
Per Share
|Net
Earnings
|Earnings
Per Share
|Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|137,623
|$
|2.23
|$
|83,296
|$
|1.36
|Non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventorya
|6,536
|0.11
|-
|-
|Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisitionb
|-
|-
|4,378
|0.07
|Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Adjustments
|(1,618
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(1,249
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|4,918
|0.08
|3,129
|0.05
|German corporate tax rate reduction impactc
|(13,392
|)
|(0.22
|)
|-
|-
|Adjusted Net Earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|129,149
|$
|2.09
|$
|86,425
|$
|1.41
- Presented in the line item "Cost of goods sold" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
- Presented in the line item "Selling, general, and administrative expenses" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
- Presented in the line item "Income tax expense" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|Years Ended September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|
|Net
Earnings
|Earnings
Per Share
|Net
Earnings
|Earnings
Per Share
|Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|442,111
|$
|7.19
|$
|372,971
|$
|6.01
|Non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|Product rationalizationa
|(20,524
|)
|(0.33
|)
|-
|-
|Business development activitiesb
|7,310
|0.12
|5,902
|0.10
|Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventoryc
|6,536
|0.11
|-
|-
|Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisitiona
|-
|-
|(4,803
|)
|(0.08
|)
|Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisitionb
|-
|-
|4,378
|0.07
|Certain non-restructuring separation costsb
|-
|-
|2,666
|0.04
|Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Adjustments
|1,512
|0.02
|(1,978
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|(5,166
|)
|(0.08
|)
|6,165
|0.10
|German corporate tax rate reduction impactd
|(13,392
|)
|(0.22
|)
|-
|-
|Adjusted Net Earnings(Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|423,553
|$
|6.89
|$
|379,136
|$
|6.11
- Presented in the line item "Other income, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
- Presented in the line item "Selling, general, and administrative expenses" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
- Presented in the line item "Cost of goods sold" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
- Presented in the line item "Income tax expense" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense
to Adjusted Income Tax Expense1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|22,135
|$
|18,235
|Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Adjustments
|15,010
|1,249
|Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|37,145
|$
|19,484
|Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|22.3
|%
|18.4
|%
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense
to Adjusted Income Tax Expense1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Years Ended
September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|79,300
|$
|81,000
|Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Adjustments
|11,880
|1,978
|Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|91,180
|$
|82,978
|Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|17.7
|%
|18.0
|%
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT1 and Adjusted EBIT1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|137,623
|$
|83,296
|Income Tax Expense
|22,135
|18,235
|Interest Expense
|10,225
|13,477
|Interest Income
|(953
|)
|(1,964
|)
|EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|169,030
|113,044
|Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|6,536
|4,378
|Adjusted EBIT(Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|175,566
|$
|117,422
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT1 and Adjusted EBIT1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Years Ended September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|442,111
|$
|372,971
|Income Tax Expense
|79,300
|81,000
|Interest Expense
|45,689
|47,959
|Interest Income
|(4,189
|)
|(6,458
|)
|EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|562,911
|495,472
|Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|(6,678
|)
|8,143
|Adjusted EBIT(Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|556,233
|$
|503,615
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|137,623
|$
|83,296
|Income Tax Expense
|22,135
|18,235
|Interest Expense
|10,225
|13,477
|Interest Income
|(953
|)
|(1,964
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|7,366
|8,244
|Depreciation Expense
|21,816
|21,084
|EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|198,212
|142,372
|Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|6,536
|4,378
|Adjusted EBITDA(Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|204,748
|$
|146,750
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Years Ended September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|442,111
|$
|372,971
|Income Tax Expense
|79,300
|81,000
|Interest Expense
|45,689
|47,959
|Interest Income
|(4,189
|)
|(6,458
|)
|Amortization of Intangible Assets
|28,224
|33,592
|Depreciation Expense
|85,054
|82,578
|EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|676,189
|611,642
|Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|(6,678
|)
|8,143
|Adjusted EBITDA(Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|669,511
|$
|619,785
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-Segment Expenses
to Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Non-Segment Expenses (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|41,240
|$
|31,036
|Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory
|(6,536
|)
|-
|Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition
|-
|(4,378
|)
|Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|34,704
|$
|26,658
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-Segment Expenses
to Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Years Ended September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Non-Segment Expenses (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|(126,226
|)
|$
|(119,745
|)
|Product rationalization
|(20,524
|)
|-
|Business development activities
|7,310
|5,902
|Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory
|6,536
|-
|Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition
|-
|(4,803
|)
|Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition
|-
|4,378
|Certain non-restructuring separation costs
|-
|2,666
|Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|(132,904
|)
|$
|(111,602
|)
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
to Free Cash Flow1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|233,318
|$
|141,760
|Payments for property, plant, and equipment
|(52,391
|)
|(24,087
|)
|Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|180,927
|$
|117,673
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
to Free Cash Flow1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Years Ended September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|471,294
|$
|439,089
|Payments for property, plant, and equipment
|(130,928
|)
|(96,280
|)
|Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|340,366
|$
|342,809
