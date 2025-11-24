Symbotic Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2025, which ended on September 27, 2025. Symbotic reported revenue of $618 million, a net loss of $19 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $49 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

In comparison, Symbotic posted revenue of $565 million, net income of $16 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $42 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $467 million from the prior quarter, totaling $1,245 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Symbotic reported revenue of $2,247 million, reflecting 26% growth year-over-year, a net loss of $91 million, and adjusted EBITDA1 of $147 million.

“We delivered on our commitments to achieve strong top-line growth, a significant rise in operational systems, and strong margin expansion in fiscal year 2025 as we continue to enhance our value to customers,” said Rick Cohen, Symbotic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We also added Medline, our first customer in the health care vertical, and enter fiscal year 2026 enthusiastic about our prospects to broaden opportunities with customers.”

“Revenue exceeded our expectations, and we delivered strong gross margin expansion and free cash flow in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025,” said Izzy Martins, Symbotic Chief Financial Officer. “Looking ahead, the start of fiscal year 2026 is unfolding consistent with the expectations we outlined last quarter as our customers continue their transition to our next generation storage structure.”

OUTLOOK

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Symbotic expects revenue of $610 million to $630 million, and adjusted EBITDA2 of $49 million to $53 million.

________________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” See the tables below for reconciliations to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.

2 Symbotic is not providing guidance for net income (loss), which is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, because information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is unavailable to it without unreasonable effort. Symbotic is not able to provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Symbotic’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for stock-based compensation.



ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Symbotic reports its financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool as they do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures Symbotic uses may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to provide additional information regarding the results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, in isolation from, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are reconciled to their closest reported U.S. GAAP financial measures. Symbotic recommends that investors review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Symbotic defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; equity method investment; internal control remediation; business transformation costs; fair value adjustments on strategic investments; restructuring charges; joint venture formation fees; equity financing transaction costs; and other infrequent items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP gross profit excluding the following items: depreciation, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue. Symbotic defines adjusted research and development expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP research and development expenses excluding the following items: depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and stock-based compensation. Symbotic defines adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses excluding the following items: depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; internal control remediation; business transformation costs; joint venture formation fees; equity financing transaction costs; and other infrequent items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs. In addition to Symbotic’s financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Symbotic believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and free cash flow non-GAAP financial measures, are useful in evaluating the performance of Symbotic’s business because they highlight trends in its core business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, Symbotic’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, backlog or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of or expectations regarding, Symbotic to:

meet the technical requirements of existing or future supply agreements with its customers, including with respect to existing backlog;

expand its target customer base and maintain its existing customer base;

realize the benefits expected from our GreenBox Systems LLC (“GreenBox”) joint venture, the commercial agreement with GreenBox, the commercial agreement with Nueva Wal Mart de México, S. de R.L. de C.V and the acquisition of the Advanced Systems and Robotics business from Walmart;

realize its outlook, including its system gross margin;

anticipate industry trends;

maintain and enhance its system;

anticipate rapid technological changes;

execute its growth strategy;

develop, design and sell systems that are differentiated from those of competitors;

execute its research and development strategy;

acquire, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property;

attract, train and retain effective officers, key employees or directors;

comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business;

stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business;

successfully defend litigation;

issue equity securities in connection with future transactions;

meet future liquidity requirements and, if applicable, comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;

timely and effectively remediate any material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting;

maintain the listing of the Symbotic common stock on Nasdaq; and

effectively respond to general economic and business conditions.



Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

the future performance of Symbotic’s business and operations;

expectations regarding revenues, expenses, adjusted EBITDA and anticipated cash needs;

expectations regarding cash flow, liquidity and sources of funding;

the next generation storage structure;

expectations regarding capital expenditures;

the anticipated benefits of Symbotic’s leadership structure;

the effects of pending and future legislation, regulation and trade practices, including tariffs;

business disruption;

disruption to the business due to Symbotic’s dependency on Walmart;

increasing competition in the warehouse automation industry;

any delays in the design, production or launch of Symbotic’s systems and products;

the failure to meet customers’ requirements under existing or future contracts or customer’s expectations as to price or pricing structure;

any defects in new products or enhancements to existing products;

the fluctuation of operating results from period to period due to a number of factors, including the pace of customer adoption of Symbotic’s new products and services and any changes in its product mix that shift too far into lower gross margin products; and

any consequences associated with joint ventures and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.





Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 24, 2025. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding our financial performance, financial position and cash flows as of and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because of their inherent uncertainty and to appreciate the limited purposes for which they are being used by management. While we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2025 filed with the SEC on November 24, 2025 and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance.

Any financial projections in this press release or discussed in the webcast are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Symbotic’s control. While all projections are necessarily speculative, Symbotic believes that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Symbotic, or its representatives, considered or considers the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

Annualized, projected and estimated numbers are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Symbotic and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Symbotic. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the SEC and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except share and per share information) September 27, 2025 June 28, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 Revenue: Systems $ 582,329 $ 559,108 $ 536,447 $ 2,118,868 $ 1,705,440 Software maintenance and support 9,271 8,121 5,893 29,602 14,173 Operation services 26,857 24,892 22,226 98,452 68,566 Total revenue 618,457 592,121 564,566 2,246,922 1,788,179 Cost of revenue: Systems 456,157 457,911 442,009 1,710,446 1,466,841 Software maintenance and support 2,827 1,756 2,748 8,562 8,949 Operation services 32,352 24,832 23,392 105,304 66,723 Total cost of revenue 491,336 484,499 468,149 1,824,312 1,542,513 Gross profit 127,121 107,622 96,417 422,610 245,666 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 58,732 52,147 40,130 216,013 173,457 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 83,638 75,670 45,399 298,730 188,934 Restructuring charges 6,513 16,361 — 22,873 — Total operating expenses 148,883 144,178 85,529 537,616 362,391 Operating income (loss) (21,762 ) (36,556 ) 10,888 (115,006 ) (116,725 ) Other income, net 8,076 8,451 9,416 36,063 37,042 Income (loss) before income tax (13,686 ) (28,105 ) 20,304 (78,943 ) (79,683 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 423 (44 ) (4,110 ) 1,627 (4,212 ) Loss from equity method investment (5,885 ) (3,776 ) (240 ) (13,716 ) (777 ) Net income (loss) (19,148 ) (31,925 ) 15,954 (91,032 ) (84,672 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (15,526 ) (26,012 ) 13,118 (74,095 ) (71,182 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (3,622 ) $ (5,913 ) $ 2,836 $ (16,937 ) $ (13,490 ) Income (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic and Diluted(1) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic 111,697,093 109,201,745 104,146,479 108,670,159 95,697,368 Diluted (2) n/a n/a 108,646,977 n/a n/a (1) For the periods presented, basic and diluted EPS were calculated as the same value and as such presented on the same line. (2) Periods in which the Company was in a net loss position diluted weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding is the same as basic and as such indicated with “n/a”.





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) September 27, 2025 June 28, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 Net income (loss) $ (19,148 ) $ (31,925 ) $ 15,954 $ (91,032 ) $ (84,672 ) Interest income (8,085 ) (8,373 ) (9,353 ) (31,456 ) (36,907 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (423 ) 44 4,110 (1,627 ) 4,212 Depreciation and amortization 8,648 12,940 5,780 39,617 20,845 Stock-based compensation 53,852 50,279 26,100 180,834 120,608 Business combination transaction expenses 40 422 324 7,562 324 Joint venture formation fees — — — — 1,089 Restructuring charges 6,103 16,361 (775 ) 22,233 33,431 Internal control remediation 1,360 1,795 8,406 — Business transformation costs 1,210 75 3,685 — Fair value adjustments on strategic investments — — (4,481 ) — Equity financing transaction costs — — — — 1,985 Equity method investment 5,885 3,776 240 13,716 777 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,442 $ 45,394 $ 42,380 $ 147,457 $ 61,692





The following table reconciles GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(in thousands) September 27, 2025

June 28, 2025

September 28, 2024

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

Gross profit $ 127,121 $ 107,622 $ 96,417 $ 422,610 $ 245,666 Depreciation 1,457 3,538 2,208 10,414 7,748 Stock-based compensation 8,672 16,034 3,260 39,678 15,654 Restructuring charges (411 ) — (775 ) (642 ) 33,431 Adjusted gross profit $ 136,839 $ 127,194 $ 101,110 $ 472,060 $ 302,499 Gross profit margin 20.6 % 18.2 % 17.1 % 18.8 % 13.7 % Adjusted gross profit margin 22.1 % 21.5 % 17.9 % 21.0 % 16.9 %





The following table reconciles GAAP research and development expenses to Adjusted research and development expenses: Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) September 27, 2025 June 28, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 Research and development expenses $ 58,732 $ 52,147 $ 40,130 $ 216,013 $ 173,457 Depreciation and amortization (4,946 ) (7,133 ) (1,647 ) (19,990 ) (4,883 ) Stock-based compensation (16,494 ) (12,860 ) (11,553 ) (57,213 ) (53,266 ) Adjusted research and development expenses $ 37,292 $ 32,154 $ 26,930 $ 138,810 $ 115,308





The following table reconciles GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses to Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses: Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) September 27, 2025 June 28, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 83,638 $ 75,670 $ 45,399 $ 298,730 $ 188,934 Depreciation and amortization (2,245 ) (2,270 ) (1,926 ) (9,214 ) (8,220 ) Stock-based compensation (28,686 ) (21,385 ) (11,286 ) (83,943 ) (51,686 ) Business combination transaction expenses (40 ) (422 ) (324 ) (7,562 ) (324 ) Internal control remediation (1,359 ) (1,795 ) — (8,406 ) — Business transformation costs (1,210 ) (75 ) — (3,685 ) — Joint venture formation fees — — — — (1,089 ) Equity financing transaction costs — — — — (1,985 ) Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 50,098 $ 49,723 $ 31,863 $ 185,920 $ 125,630





The following table reconciles GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow: Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) September 27, 2025 June 28, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 530,680 $ (138,343 ) $ (99,383 ) $ 866,939 $ (58,077 ) Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs (36,246 ) (14,867 ) (21,367 ) (79,030 ) (44,374 ) Free cash flow $ 494,434 $ (153,210 ) $ (120,750 ) $ 787,909 $ (102,451 )





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Common Share Information

Total Common Shares issued and outstanding: September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

Class A Common Shares issued and outstanding 112,635,932 104,689,377 Class V-1 Common Shares issued and outstanding 74,693,311 76,965,386 Class V-3 Common Shares issued and outstanding 403,559,196 404,309,196 590,888,439 585,963,959





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,244,993 $ 727,310 Accounts receivable 186,705 201,548 Unbilled accounts receivable 181,658 218,233 Inventories 164,390 106,136 Deferred expenses 20,532 1,058 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 92,050 101,252 Total current assets 1,890,328 1,355,537 Property and equipment, net 117,649 97,109 Intangible assets, net 79,149 3,664 Goodwill 59,871 — Equity method investment 123,034 81,289 Other assets 131,166 40,953 Total assets $ 2,401,197 $ 1,578,552 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 286,669 $ 175,188 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 200,442 165,644 Deferred revenue 1,242,312 676,314 Total current liabilities 1,729,423 1,017,146 Deferred revenue 124,932 129,233 Other liabilities 63,629 42,043 Total liabilities 1,917,984 1,188,422 Commitments and contingencies — — Equity: Class A Common Stock, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 112,635,932 and 104,689,377 shares issued and outstanding at September 27, 2025 and September 28, 2024, respectively 13 13 Class V-1 Common Stock, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 74,693,311 and 76,965,386 shares issued and outstanding at September 27, 2025 and September 28, 2024, respectively 7 7 Class V-3 Common Stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 403,559,196 and 404,309,196 shares issued and outstanding at September 27, 2025 and September 28, 2024, respectively 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 1,564,815 1,523,692 Accumulated deficit (1,340,862 ) (1,323,925 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,695 ) (2,594 ) Total stockholders' equity 221,318 197,233 Noncontrolling interest 261,895 192,897 Total equity 483,213 390,130 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,401,197 $ 1,578,552





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) September 27, 2025 June 28, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (19,148 ) $ (31,925 ) $ 15,954 $ (91,032 ) $ (84,672 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,650 12,941 5,781 39,604 20,847 Amortization of leases 1,353 1,261 651 4,525 2,633 Restructuring of leases 3,469 — — 3,469 — Loss from equity method investment 5,885 3,776 240 13,716 777 Foreign currency (gains) losses, net 40 (61 ) — (33 ) (8 ) Loss on disposal of assets 63 — 337 264 337 Gain on investments — — — — (10,084 ) Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 2,247 3,921 (775 ) 7,148 33,330 Deferred taxes, net (4,205 ) — 3,917 (4,205 ) 3,917 Stock-based compensation 64,368 49,440 25,350 183,936 112,208 Gain from strategic investment fair value adjustment — — — (4,481 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (50,495 ) 1,389 (101,010 ) 15,075 (132,305 ) Inventories (28,690 ) 3,470 30,202 (58,876 ) 103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,685 (37,107 ) (114,889 ) 70,386 (112,050 ) Deferred expenses (1,589 ) 27,503 5,690 21,993 (4,936 ) Other assets 25,624 (9,449 ) (4,088 ) 8,696 (9,040 ) Accounts payable 56,360 (4,407 ) 47,399 96,904 65,270 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,969 12,532 (10,126 ) 10,356 38,467 Deferred revenue 489,118 (171,331 ) 6,309 606,406 18,318 Acquisition-related consideration paid to customer (45,000 ) — — (45,000 ) — Other liabilities (3,024 ) (296 ) (10,325 ) (11,912 ) (1,189 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 530,680 (138,343 ) (99,383 ) 866,939 (58,077 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs (36,246 ) (14,867 ) (21,367 ) (79,030 ) (44,374 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities — — — — 340,000 Purchases of marketable securities — — — — (48,660 ) Acquisitions of strategic investments (87,656 ) (24,233 ) (23,996 ) (129,881 ) (90,485 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions 58,169 — — (141,831 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (65,733 ) (39,100 ) (45,363 ) (350,742 ) 156,481 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based compensation awards — — — (3,012 ) (3,181 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 1,622 — 2,308 4,855 5,743 Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock — — — — 257,985 Distributions to or on behalf of Symbotic Holdings LLC partners — 57 (561 ) (1,175 ) (48,215 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants — — — — 158,704 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,622 57 1,747 668 371,036 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (16 ) 24 21 (26 ) (4 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 466,553 (177,362 ) (142,978 ) 516,839 469,436 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 780,640 958,002 873,332 730,354 260,918 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 1,247,193 $ 780,640 $ 730,354 $ 1,247,193 $ 730,354 Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) September 27, 2025 June 28, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,244,993 $ 777,576 $ 727,310 $ 1,244,993 $ 727,310 Restricted cash 2,200 3,064 3,044 2,200 3,044 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 1,247,193 $ 780,640 $ 730,354 $ 1,247,193 $ 730,354



