ORIC® Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.

The webcast of the fireside chat discussion will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib (ORIC-114), a brain-penetrant inhibitor that selectively targets EGFR exon 20, EGFR atypical, and HER2 exon 20 mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

