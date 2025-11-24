Aura Biosciences to Participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced that Elisabet de los Pinos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. ET.

The live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aurabiosciences.com/events-and-presentations, where a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for solid tumors that aim to preserve organ function. Our lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), is currently in late-stage development for early choroidal melanoma and in early-stage development in other ocular oncology indications and bladder cancer. Aura Biosciences is headquartered in Boston, MA. Our mission is to grow as an innovative global oncology company that positively transforms the lives of patients.

For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com . Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @AuraBiosciences and visit us on LinkedIn.