Copper Mountain Technologies Unveils Next-Generation VNA Solutions in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a global leader in vector network analyzers (VNAs) since 2011, is delivering new solutions that emphasize practical, real-world usability and enable engineers to solve complex challenges with confidence.

In 2025, CMT has expanded its product lineup with 22 GHz Advanced Series VNAs featuring Direct Receiver Access and Frequency Extension for research applications, new TR Series 2-Port 1-Path VNAs for field measurements, and the 75 Ohm PE0312-75 Port Extender, designed to pair seamlessly with SC7540, a native 75 Ohm VNA in production. These VNA solutions empower engineers to make accurate, repeatable measurements in the lab, automate production testing, or deploy VNAs directly in the field.

CMT also introduced the new CMT VNA software platform supporting both Windows® and Linux® platforms, including Debian Linux distributions on x86 and ARM-based systems such as the Raspberry Pi. This software provides engineers with enhanced flexibility, enabling integration of VNAs with diverse computing environments.

Headquartered in Indianapolis with global engineering and calibration teams, CMT continues to maintain ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 17025 certifications, ensuring consistent quality and reliability. Its ongoing dedication to customer success has earned recognition from Frost & Sullivan for innovation, product leadership, and customer value.

“With our 2025 product and software launches, we’re giving engineers the tools they need to measure, test, and innovate wherever they work,” said Subbaiah Pemmaiah, Director of Technical Solutions at CMT. “Our focus remains on flexibility, high performance, and real-world usability, whether in the lab or in the field.”

From laboratory research to field-deployable systems, CMT remains a trusted partner for engineers seeking reliable, adaptable, and innovative RF test solutions at an affordable price.

About Copper Mountain Technologies

Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers around the world. It’s headquartered in Indianapolis, IN USA, with R&D, manufacturing and service center in Paphos, Cyprus, and sales offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. They offer a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedances to 330 GHz. Their VNAs use software for Windows® and Linux® operating systems on an external computer, PC, or tablet. All CMT VNAs include application and automation support, and years of engineering expertise at your disposal.

