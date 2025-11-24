Edgesource Hosts Live Blue UAS Q&A Seminar on December 9th — Reducing Drag: A Streamlined Approach to getting Blue UAS Cleared with AdvantEDGE™

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgesource Corporation, a trusted mission-ready national security partner, announced today it will host a live online Blue UAS Q&A Session on Tuesday, December 9, from 11 AM – 12 Noon US Eastern Time, led by Daniel Flack, Edgesource UAS Solution Advisor. Dan is an international keynote speaker and UAS hardware and software expert who formerly supported Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Rogue Squadron.

The free session will give drone manufacturers, investors, and compliance officers a behind-the-scenes look at what it actually takes to get their platforms listed on the Blue UAS Cleared List — and how to avoid costly delays and missteps in the certification process.

“Too many innovators get caught in a cycle of uncertainty, spending more time chasing approvals than advancing secure technology,” said Chris Lansburgh, CEO of Edgesource Corporation. “Edgesource simplifies that path as our tradecraft is mitigating uncertainty in the National Security community.

A Partner for Your Blue UAS Cleared List Journey

Edgesource was announced by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) as an official Blue UAS Recognized Assessor in September. This designation means Edgesource can assess UAS platforms for National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliance and other requirements for inclusion on the Blue UAS Cleared List—a crucial prerequisite for DoD fielding and procurement.



With its Blue UAS AdvantEDGE™ Framework, Edgesource delivers a proven, transparent, five-step assessment process covering company, software, firmware, and hardware verification — culminating in a recommendation to DoD.

“The Blue-UAS AdvantEDGE™ process was built to help manufacturers understand and meet requirements, not just to charge for endless retries,” said Daniel Flack, Edgesource Solution Advisor and Q&A Session Host. “We advise manufacturers exactly where they stand, what needs fixing, and how to accelerate the process. At the end of the day, we provide objective recommendations to the government so they can evaluate risk and make a decision.”

Blue-UAS Live Q&A Session Details

Event: Reducing Drag: A Streamlined Approach to Blue UAS Cleared with AdvantEDGE™

Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 12 Noon US Eastern Time

Format: Live online session with interactive Q&A

Host: Daniel Flack, Solution Advisor, Edgesource Corp.

Participants will learn:

What getting on the Blue UAS Cleared List really involves and how the process works

Common pitfalls that delay Blue UAS assessments

How to prepare your documentation and supply chain for success

How Edgesource’s AdvantEDGE™ framework for Blue UAS accelerates the timeline and reduces your risk

Register for this event at: edgesource.com/blue-uas

About Edgesource Corporation

Founded in 1997, Edgesource Corporation is a mission-driven provider of advanced data, cloud, and software engineering solutions spanning AI/ML, UAS/c-UAS, and Blue UAS compliance. Serving the U.S. defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors, Edgesource delivers secure, measurable, and mission-ready outcomes through cleared experts, proven processes, and procurement-ready execution.

Learn more at edgesource.com/blue-uas

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5149d93e-d24f-4742-805c-a6a68f76bde4