AVITA Medical to Present at the Piper Sandler 37ᵗʰ Annual Healthcare Conference

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX: AVH, NASDAQ: RCEL), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the Events & Presentations section of AVITA Medical's website at https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the rights to manufacture and exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds, with regulatory clearances in Europe, and excluding RECELL GO, in Australia and Japan.

