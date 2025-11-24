Science Behind the Strawberry: Global Experts Spotlight New Research on Gut, Brain, and Heart Health

Sacramento, CA, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SACRAMENTO, Calif. November 24, 2025 — The 10th Biennial Berry Health Symposium was held in Philadelphia, PA, last month, bringing together leading scientists, researchers, and nutrition experts from around the world to share innovative research on the links between berries and gut health, cognition, and cardiometabolic health.

Over two days, scholars presented data, defended their research, and exchanged insights that could influence the future of human nutrition and public health.

“Strawberry research continues to reveal what many of us have long believed — these vibrant red berries do more than delight the palate; they nourish the body and support long-term health. The symposium underscored how strawberry health benefits are grounded in rigorous science, uniting researchers, growers, and policy leaders in a shared mission: to enhance public health, enrich lives, and cultivate a future where the food we grow helps people thrive. Every strawberry represents innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to human well-being.” – Chris Christian, Vice President Market Insights, for the California Strawberry Commission

The latest strawberry research presented at the symposium included:

Changes in Cognitive Performance, Gut Microbiome and Metabolism Following Strawberry Supplementation in At-Risk Middle-Aged Individuals - Di Xiao, Illinois Institute of Technology.



Impact of Strawberries on Cognitive Function and Cardiovascular Health in Older Adults, Shirin Hooshmand, PhD, RD - San Diego State University.



Role of Freeze-Dried Strawberries on Glycemic Control and Biomarkers of Inflammation and Oxidative Stress in Adults with Prediabetes: A Randomized Controlled Crossover Trial - Arpita Basu, PhD, RD/LD, University of Nevada, Las Vegas.



Presentations covered a wide range of studies on gut microbiome, inflammation, immunity, cognitive performance, metabolism, and the connection between the gut and brain. Researchers also discussed findings on the hypoglycemic effects of red berries, the role of polyphenols in reducing oxidative stress, and how dietary intake of anthocyanins contributes to cardiovascular and cognitive health.

