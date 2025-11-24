Hedy AI Introduces Topic Insights, Industry's First Cross-Session Meeting Intelligence Technology

Portland, OR, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hedy AI, the AI-powered meeting coach, today announced Topic Insights, a breakthrough feature that represents the industry's first solution for analyzing patterns across multiple related conversations. While existing meeting intelligence platforms treat each conversations in isolation, Topic Insights provides true conversational continuity by understanding how discussions evolve over time.





Hedy creates insights into a topic based on the meeting history

The innovation addresses a fundamental gap in how current AI meeting tools operate. While existing meeting intelligence platforms have advanced single-meeting transcription and analysis, they haven't solved the larger challenge: professionals typically engage in ongoing conversations—weekly team meetings, recurring client check-ins, multi-session projects—where context from previous discussions is critical for effective participation.

"Every professional experiences the challenge of tracking decisions, commitments, and evolving discussions across multiple conversations," said Julian Pscheid, founder and CEO of Hedy AI. "Topic Insights solves this universal problem by creating an AI that actually understands conversational continuity. This isn't an incremental improvement to transcription—it's a fundamental rethinking of how AI should support professional conversations."

The technology introduces three breakthrough capabilities:

Pattern Recognition Across Sessions: Topic Insights identifies recurring themes, tracks evolving discussions, and highlights changes in stakeholder positions across unlimited related conversations

Automatic Preparation Intelligence: When starting a new session within a topic, users receive AI-generated prep notes highlighting commitments made, questions to address, and unresolved items from previous meetings

Context-Aware Analysis: The AI automatically detects conversation types and applies specialized frameworks for business meetings, medical consultations, academic lectures, interviews, and five other professional scenarios

The introduction of cross-session intelligence arrives as the meeting intelligence market undergoes rapid transformation. Industry analysts project the sector will reach $13.6 billion by 2030, driven by the 450 million knowledge workers worldwide who spend an average of 23 hours weekly in meetings. Research indicates that 67% of professionals cite meeting preparation as a top productivity challenge, yet current tools focus primarily on post-meeting documentation rather than pre-meeting preparation.

"We're witnessing a fundamental shift in what users expect from meeting AI," noted Pscheid. "The first generation focused on transcription—capturing what was said. The second generation added analytics—understanding what was meant. Topic Insights represents the third generation: ambient intelligence that understands context across time and proactively supports users when they need it most."

Early adopters report significant improvements in meeting effectiveness and professional productivity:

Product managers tracking multiple client projects report reducing pre-meeting preparation from 30 minutes to seconds A PhD student found that AI-generated study questions from advisor meetings exceeded what they had been creating manually A healthcare patient using the medical consultation framework successfully tracked symptom patterns across multiple appointments that their doctor had missed

Technical Innovation:

Developing Topic Insights required breakthrough advances in conversational AI architecture:

Contextual Memory Architecture: The system maintains conversation context across sessions while avoiding information overflow, analyzing only the most recent and relevant discussions

Real-Time Synthesis: Prep notes and insights generate in under 10 seconds, despite processing thousands of words of transcript data

Zero-Hallucination Design: All insights are grounded exclusively in actual transcript content, with no speculation or fabrication

Multilingual Support: The feature works across Hedy's 30+ supported languages, with insights generated in the user's preferred language regardless of the meeting language

Privacy-Preserving Processing: Through privacy-first design, Hedy processes speech recognition on-device, with only text analysis requiring secure cloud processing

The feature includes nine specialized analysis frameworks, each developed through extensive user research:

Business Meetings: Tracks action items, decisions, and stakeholder positions Medical Consultations: Monitors symptom progression, medication changes, and treatment plans Academic Lectures: Extracts key concepts, generates study questions, and identifies exam topics Job Interviews: Captures qualification assessments and follow-up items Recruitment Calls: Evaluates candidate fit and tracks hiring pipeline Journalism Interviews: Organizes quotes, story angles, and fact-checking items Coaching Sessions: Measures goal progress and accountability commitments Solo Brainstorming: Structures idea evolution and decision frameworks Personal Conversations: Remembers commitments and important life events

Industry Implications:

The introduction of cross-session intelligence signals a new direction for the meeting intelligence sector. Rather than competing on transcription accuracy or analytics depth, the innovation suggests that understanding conversational continuity may become the next competitive battleground.

"Most meeting AI tools are solving yesterday's problem—creating better records of what happened," explained Pscheid. "Topic Insights solves tomorrow's problem—helping people be more effective in their ongoing professional relationships and projects. This shift from retrospective documentation to proactive support represents the future of meeting intelligence."

Availability:

Topic Insights is available immediately to all Hedy Pro subscribers across iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows platforms. The feature is included at no additional cost with Hedy Pro subscriptions, which are priced at $9.99 monthly, $69.99 annually, or $199 for lifetime access. A free tier offering 5 hours of monthly usage allows users to experience the platform's capabilities.

About Hedy AI



Hedy AI is a pioneering technology company dedicated to enhancing professional communication and decision-making through advanced artificial intelligence. At Hedy AI, we believe that everyone has the capacity for brilliance – sometimes, they just need the right support at the right moment. This belief drives our innovative approach to developing AI-powered solutions that enhance human intelligence rather than replace it. Our flagship product, the Hedy app, is just the beginning of our journey to revolutionize how professionals interact, learn, and make decisions. We're constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI, exploring new ways to make every professional conversation an opportunity for growth and advancement. For more information about Hedy AI, visit https://www.hedy.ai/

