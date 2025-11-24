Montium Appoints Shazia Chaudry as Chief People Officer

Lakewood, NJ, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montium is pleased to announce today the appointment of Shazia Chaudry as the company’s new Chief People Officer.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Montium’s executive leadership team,” Chaudry said. “I’m looking forward to my new role and contributing to Montium’s continued growth and success.”

With more than 20 years of global human resources leadership experience, Chaudry has built a distinguished career across the legal, academic, financial services, and non-profit sectors. Prior to joining Montium, she was Chief People Officer at Emergent, where she led global HR strategy, recruitment strategy and employee engagement. She played a pivotal role in developing organizational policies, coaching C-suite leaders, and enhancing workforce retention.

In addition to her corporate leadership roles, she currently serves as a Board Advisor to a non-profit organization focused on advancing opportunities for young girls in underserved communities throughout India, Uganda, and the United States—a mission that reflects her deep personal commitment to equity and empowerment.

Chaudry has held significant HR leadership positions at organizations including Ropes & Gray LLP, State Street, and Sirva specializing in global HR, talent mobility and workforce compliance.

In her new role at Montium, Chaudry will join the executive management team and lead the company’s people strategy, including organizational development, talent strategy, and leadership development initiatives. As Montium moves into its next phase of growth, her expertise will play a critical role in ensuring that the company’s people-focused priorities are aligned with business objectives, reinforce its presence in the communities it serves, and support expansion into new markets.

About Montium

Montium is a real estate investment and management firm of multifamily apartment communities. With locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, Montium’s portfolio consists of more than 30 properties and more than $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). Montium’s focus is providing homes for working-class people to live worry-free and strengthening connections within the communities that enhance social well-being. Montium was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Lakewood, New Jersey.

