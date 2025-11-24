Paul Mueller Company Announces Expiration of Share Repurchase Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that the tender offer, announced on October 24, 2025, expired on November 21, 2025, with 31,000 shares being tendered for a total of $15,035,000.

On November 25, 2025, Computershare, the Depository for the tender offer, will deliver funds to the Depository Trust Company to be disbursed to the brokerage accounts of those who tendered shares. Also, Computershare will mail checks to those registered shareholders who correctly tendered their shares.

After the completion of the tender offer, the outstanding shares are 898,883.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000 Kjeffries@paulmueller.com | paulmueller.com