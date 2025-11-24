Eton Pharmaceuticals to Present at Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 4th

DEER PARK, Ill., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that members of the Company’s executive leadership team, will host a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in NYC as follows:

DATE: Thursday, December 4, 2025

TIME: 9:30AM ET

LOCATION: Lotte New York Palace

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your Piper Sandler institutional sales representative.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has eight commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI™, INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has five additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals.