Brandfuel Launches AI-Native Product Experience Management Platform, Unifying the eCommerce Content Lifecycle from Creation to Conversion

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After completing a successful beta program, Brandfuel today announced the general availability (GA) of its AI-native Product Experience Managment (PXM) Platform, built to help small to mid-size eCommerce brands and agencies centralize, optimize, and scale their product content operations.

Brandfuel brings together the tools and intelligence required to manage every stage of the content lifecycle—from onboarding, to enrichment and scoring to testing, publishing, and performance tracking—within a single unified platform.

“Brandfuel was built to solve one of the most persistent challenges in eCommerce: haphazard product onboarding leading to fragmented, inconsistent, and underperforming product content,” said Andy Lloyd, CEO of Brandfuel. “By combining AI automation with brand intelligence, we’re giving teams the ability to continually improve product performance and customer experience to provide a more contextual and relevant Shopify store—without adding headcount.”

A Unified Platform for Product Content Excellence

Built as a comprehensive product experience management platform (PXM), Brandfuel provides a customizable and extensible platform that helps digital commerce teams improve conversion rates, enhance customer experience, and eliminate content chaos through a tightly integrated suite of AI-driven capabilities:

Company Brand Profile Training: Captures each brand’s unique DNA—personas, competitors, and SEO keywords—to guide personalized content creation.



Captures each brand’s unique DNA—personas, competitors, and SEO keywords—to guide personalized content creation. Product Data Enrichment: Automates image analysis, ALT tags, per-product competitors and personas, and keyword/GEO targeting.



Automates image analysis, ALT tags, per-product competitors and personas, and keyword/GEO targeting. Product Content Scoring: Evaluates content across SEO/GEO, grammar, localization, and brand voice consistency. The extensible platform allows brands and agencies to create an unlimited number of criteria to meet their specific needs.



Evaluates content across SEO/GEO, grammar, localization, and brand voice consistency. The extensible platform allows brands and agencies to create an unlimited number of criteria to meet their specific needs. Multi-Language, Multi-channel Support: Enables global scalability with automated content localization and translation and support for tailored content for all the major marketplaces.



Enables global scalability with automated content localization and translation and support for tailored content for all the major marketplaces. A/B Content Testing: Automatically and continuously identifies the lower-performing product content variations and creates new versions, automatically publishing to the relevant sales channels.



Automatically and continuously identifies the lower-performing product content variations and creates new versions, automatically publishing to the relevant sales channels. Publishing & Approval Workflows: Simplifies collaboration and governance across distributed content teams while tracking all variations and providing integrated brand feedback.



Simplifies collaboration and governance across distributed content teams while tracking all variations and providing integrated brand feedback. ROI Dashboard: Quantifies the impact of content improvements on engagement and conversion metrics.



Quantifies the impact of content improvements on engagement and conversion metrics. Klaviyo & Meta Campaign Integrations: Extends optimization into marketing campaigns for performance feedback loops to increase the Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).





Early Customer Results

Early adopters have already seen measurable benefits from Brandfuel’s unified approach to product content.

“Brandfuel has transformed how our agency delivers eCommerce content at scale,” said Anthony Severo, Founder of Inclined Agency. “Our clients are now seeing faster time-to-market, consistent brand voice, and measurable gains in conversion—without expanding their teams.”

Availability

Brandfuel is now generally available. eCommerce brands and agencies can sign up online today for a free trial and experience how AI-powered content orchestration can transform product performance.

Visit www.brandfuel.ai to learn more or start your free trial.

About Brandfuel

Brandfuel is the leading AI-native PXM platform built for modern eCommerce teams and agencies. By unifying data enrichment, content optimization, A/B testing, and publishing in one intelligent system, Brandfuel enables brands to deliver better product content—faster, at scale, and with measurable impact.