Vera Launches as the AI Friend Who Won’t Side-Eye Your Spending

Vera is the first emotional AI banking companion transforming our relationship with money

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The numbers are revealing a crisis: Nearly 70 percent of Americans suffer from financial anxiety while 43 percent of Gen Z report experiencing “ money dysmorphia .” In an era of constant digital comparison and economic uncertainty, our relationship with money has become as much about emotional well-being as financial stability. Over 60 percent of Americans refuse to discuss money with anyone, suffering in silence when they need support most.

Vera is the judgment-free friend who is available 24/7 to talk about money. For those anxious about mounting debt, embarrassed to admit they don’t understand investing, or ashamed to look at their credit card bills, Vera offers a safe space for honest conversations— no parental lectures, no peer pressure to keep up with appearances, and no judgment. Built on datasets from trusted institutions, including the SEC, CFPB, and FTC, Vera delivers financial guidance that's not only tailored to each user's needs but grounded in trustworthy information.

“We're living through a financial mental health crisis where people are too ashamed to admit they're struggling, and the tools on the market now are not helping,” said Vera founder and CEO Fernando Espuelas . “Other apps are focused on scarcity. Vera is focused on abundance. She helps people build instead of budget and makes financial goals feel achievable, instead of a punishment.”

While traditional tools focus on spreadsheets and spending limits, Vera digs deeper, helping users understand and heal the emotional wounds driving their financial decisions. She works alongside them to rewrite their money story, clarify their deepest goals, and guide them from financial fear to financial freedom. Built specifically for a generation drowning in digital comparison and economic anxiety, Vera represents a radical reimagining of financial wellness.

Vera was designed from the ground up to protect users’ autonomy and privacy.

Your data, your control: Users decide what to share, either by securely connecting accounts through Plaid or by entering information manually.

No selling or sharing: Vera never sells or shares personal or financial information.

Full transparency: All data is encrypted and deletable at any time.

Ethics-first design: Vera’s five ethical principles—well-being first, you’re in control, integrity, fairness, and continuous evolution—ensure user safety and trust in every interaction.

“Financial health isn’t just about numbers and budgeting anymore. There’s an emotional component that we’ve ignored for too long. True financial wellness is impossible without mental and emotional well-being— they're deeply intertwined, and it's time we started treating it as such,” said Fernando Espuelas.

Visit tellvera.com to learn more.

About Vera

Vera is the world’s first emotional banking companion, blending behavioral psychology with responsible AI to ease users’ financial anxiety and guide them towards financial freedom. By transforming how people relate to money, she enables a new kind of financial abundance rooted in self-trust, empathy, and empowerment.