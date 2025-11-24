Former LifeLock Leader Steve Blackford Joins PrivacyHawk as Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrivacyHawk, a leading consumer AI super-agent for personal data protection and automated privacy management, today announced the appointment of former LifeLock senior leader Steve Blackford as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Steve will lead all brand, growth, and customer-engagement efforts as the company enters its next phase of scale.

Over the last decade at LifeLock, Steve helped drive customer acquisition at scale—building on a business that is part of Gen Digital’s global cyber-safety portfolio covering approximately 65 million paid customers and more than 500 million total users across its brands.

“Joining PrivacyHawk is an incredible opportunity to help millions of people take back control of their personal data. The need for simple, trustworthy privacy solutions has never been greater, and I’m excited to scale a brand that empowers consumers and sets a new standard for digital safety,” said Steve Blackford.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the PrivacyHawk leadership team,” said Aaron Mendes, CEO of PrivacyHawk. “His experience in scaling modern consumer-businesses and deep understanding of the privacy landscape will be instrumental as we rapidly expand our mission to give people control over their data. This is a pivotal stage for the company, and we’re excited to have Steve guiding our growth.”

PrivacyHawk continues to experience strong consumer demand as data breaches, identity exposure, and digital-privacy concerns reach all-time highs. The addition of a dedicated CMO marks a significant milestone in strengthening the company’s brand and accelerating market adoption.

About PrivacyHawk

PrivacyHawk is an AI super-agent for personal data protection for consumers. PrivacyHawk’s AI agent reduces individuals' risk of their personal data falling into the hands of scammers, spammers, hackers, and identity thieves. This innovative technology not only helps get consumers personal data out of data broker databases and off the surface web, it also reduces consumers' risk of being in a data breach by 90% or more by automated removal from tens of thousands of corporate databases holding much more sensitive information. To complete this full circle of care, PrivacyHawk offers a full suite of identity monitoring, protection, restoration and insurance.

PrivacyHawk has 6 issued patents, (and more pending), including its proprietary "Privacy Score," the first personal data exposure risk score that works like a credit score. Users can install the app for free, do a free privacy scan, get a privacy score, and find out how many personal data exposures they have. Premium subscribers can then get access to a full suite of personal data protection services to help reduce their digital footprint and protect their personal data.

Founded in 2021 by seasoned privacy, consumer data, and engineering experts, PrivacyHawk is venture backed and headquartered in Los Angeles.

