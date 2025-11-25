Nokia introduces MantaRay SON to NTT DOCOMO’s multi-vendor 5G network

Nokia and NTT DOCOMO partner to revolutionize 5G Operations in Japan with MantaRay SON

Autonomous solution enhances 5G network efficiency, customer experience, and operational cost savings in Japan

25th November 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced its collaboration with Japan’s NTT DOCOMO, INC. (“DOCOMO”) to deploy its autonomous MantaRay SON Self-Organizing Networks solution in DOCOMO’s multi-vendor LTE and 5G radio access network (RAN). This marks the first implementation in Japan of Nokia’s 5G base station combined with DOCOMO’s operation systems, enabling advanced automation and operational efficiency for 5G operations. The deployment is underway and is expected to improve operational efficiency and enhance the experience for DOCOMO’s customers.

Nokia’s MantaRay SON solution is designed to address the increasing complexity of 5G networks, which involve thousands of base stations and millions of cells. By automating routine operations, MantaRay SON improves network quality, efficiency, and customer experience while significantly reducing operational costs.

The integration of MantaRay SON into DOCOMO’s network allows for seamless automation of planning, provisioning, and verification processes. It also enables closed-loop operations, where configuration changes in 5G systems are detected and executed automatically without human intervention. This innovation enhances the alignment between different operational systems, ensuring timely quality improvements and better network performance. Looking ahead, MantaRay SON will further evolve in DOCOMO’s network with multi-vendor support, MantaRay AutoPilot, and Non-RT RIC capabilities to deliver even greater automation and intelligence.

Mark Atkinson, Head of Radio Access Networks at Nokia, said: “Nokia is proud to partner with NTT DOCOMO to bring cutting-edge AI-driven automation to Japan’s telecom industry. MantaRay SON represents a significant leap forward in managing the complexity of 5G networks, delivering superior efficiency and customer experience. Together, we are shaping the future of network operations.”

Masafumi Masuda, General Manager of Radio Access Design Department, Senior Vice President, NTT DOCOMO, INC, added: “Nokia’s highly automated MantaRay SON solution will help us deliver an enhanced customer experience by accelerating our quality improvement cycles. Its open interface capabilities will strengthen our O-RAN 5G commercial network, while its advanced AI features will reduce operational costs and further improve service quality. We are excited to continue this journey with Nokia, a trusted partner that has supported us every step of the way as we move toward more open networks.”

Nokia’s MantaRay SON is a key component of its Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) framework, which leverages AI to optimize network operations. The solution also supports DOCOMO’s goal of achieving Level 4 autonomous network operations, further advancing automation across its infrastructure.

Multimedia, technical information, and related news

Webpage: AirScale Radio Access

Webpage: MantaRay SON

Webpage: MantaRay AutoPilot

Webpage: MantaRay SMO

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube