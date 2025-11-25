China to enter 15th Five-Year Plan period with greater confidence: former Polish official By Global Times

Beijing, China, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) deliberated and adopted the Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development. The meeting called for efforts to focus on managing China's own affairs, and write yet another chapter on the miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, to open up new horizons for Chinese modernization. Global Times (GT) reporter Ma Tong interviewed Janusz Piechociński (Piechociński), chairman of the Polish-Asian Chamber of Commerce and former Polish Deputy Prime Minister, to share his insights on the driving forces behind China's success.





GT: Observing China's transformation in recent decades, how would you assess the country's socioeconomic achievement during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period? What has impressed you most?



Piechociński: What has commanded my highest respect and admiration over the past decades is the sustained expansion of the Chinese economy. Since the launch of reform and opening-up in 1978, China's GDP has grown at an average annual rate of over 9 percent, lifting nearly 800 million people out of poverty. Access to healthcare, education, and other public services has also improved remarkably.



This dramatic rise occurred despite periods of global and regional downturns and major shifts in international relations. Such growth has transformed the country: it has strengthened the competitiveness of Chinese economy and enterprises, elevated the country's global standing, and vastly improved living standards while creating a more optimistic outlook for coming generations.



Every time I visit China I witness yet another wave of impressive change produced by the Chinese people. The transformation goes well beyond industrial champions and exported products; it encompasses cutting-edge infrastructure, formidable innovation capacity, advances in IT and artificial intelligence, and ambitious space exploration. What I find particularly striking is the extraordinary human capital China has built up in science and development, the quality of education and the strength of younger generations' skills. That, to me, is the best harbinger of China's future.



GT: From your perspective as a former policymaker, what is the strategic significance of technology self-reliance for China's modernization? What do you expect from China's technological trajectory over the next five years?



Piechociński: Amid global turbulence, competition over solutions has entered a new phase. Today's strategic rivalry extends beyond traditional domains to encompass the race for technological superiority and the future dominance of emerging technologies. Access to cutting-edge technologies and the materials needed to produce them, combined with the development of next-generation industries, is creating a new strategic landscape.



All countries now face a shared challenge: how to safeguard national sovereignty and ensure reliable supply of critical technologies, core components, and manufacturing equipment. At the heart of this competition lies technological innovation -- the key element of China's new quality productive forces.



As the world's largest manufacturing economy, China is ambitiously pursuing technological independence in critical areas, a move experts see as both prudent and forward-looking. Many other economies, including the EU, are pursuing similar goals. As a result, investment in research and development is expected to grow steadily, supported by robust state-backed funding.



China's 15th Five-Year Plan (26-30) prioritizes this agenda, helping mitigate external uncertainties while propelling the nation from a "manufacturing powerhouse" to an "innovation-driven country." With its vast market, strong talent base, and policy consistency, I am optimistic about China's technological trajectory. This path promises to reshape China's position in the global value chain, bring technological benefits to hundreds of millions, and foster sustainable and inclusive growth.



GT: In today's unstable global environment, what message does China's proactive openness convey? How can China's continued high-level outreach benefit international business groups, innovators and global economic stability?



Piechociński: China's ongoing commitment to expanding openness is particularly valuable and urgent in today's global context. This stance reflects the Chinese leadership and business community's determination to further advance diplomatic and economic cooperation, a strategy that has already proven highly effective.



Looking at China's concrete actions, its political and diplomatic priorities have consistently focused on strengthening the role of multilateral organizations such as the United Nations and promoting equal dialogue rather than confrontation.



China is deepening its engagement through multilateral frameworks while actively expanding partnerships with countries in Africa, South America, Central Asia, and beyond. Simultaneously, it is reopening channels for friendly dialogue and maintaining highly active economic, trade, and cultural exchanges with countries such as Japan and South Korea, as well as with the European Union.



Take China-Poland relations as an example. Since the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, high-level exchanges have been frequent, demonstrating the resilience and vitality of bilateral ties. China's continued openness has also driven cooperation at the business level. At the chamber I serve, we have welcomed multiple business delegations from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Ningbo, Sichuan, and Chengdu in just the past few weeks. We are now preparing to host over 1,300 Chinese companies at the largest China-focused exhibition in Central and Eastern Europe at Ptak Warsaw Expo.

GT: What is the source for your confidence in China achieving its modernization by 2035? In your view, how is the advantage of its system in focusing on its own affairs to realize the planned goals?



Piechociński: The Chinese people and the state are shaped by long-standing traditions of realism and pragmatism. At every level - national, local, community, business, and even within families - there is a consistent drive to achieve tangible goals. This ability to mobilize collective effort toward shared objectives is a significant strength. Recent years have once again demonstrated the value of coordinated action. A better world does not emerge on its own; likewise, a better China or a better Poland will not come about without active engagement, initiative, and cooperation from our peoples and international partners.



My confidence also arises from China's human capital: the energy, talent, and capabilities of the younger generations. This is the source of my optimism. The Chinese are a people of remarkable accomplishment, mindful that success does not happen by chance, and ready to undertake the next collective effort.



GT: How do you view the pivotal role of the CPC's leadership in steering the country through complex global challenges and in making consistent progresses toward realizing China's modernization goals?



Piechociński: The success of China's central leadership lies in mobilizing potential across all provinces; it is not automatic. At the plenary session, the Party's leadership has not only reviewed the achievements of the previous five-year period and outlined the necessary next steps, but also emphasized the importance of continued collective effort, fostering initiative, and educating future generations. In recent years, China has seen its highest improvements in quality of life in history, a tangible measure of the effectiveness of both policy and leadership at the state levels.



GT: How would you respond to Western narratives that downplay China's long-term growth prospects? What does China's model of peaceful development imply for the transformation of global governance?



Piechociński: Some competitors often cannot deal with China's achievements through self-improvement and instead resort to narratives, trying to erect barriers through labels and bias. The most effective response, therefore, is to quietly counter such negative narratives or stigmas through tangible actions, just as China has done, pursuing peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation.

In this process, the Chinese have been more diligent than ever in refining their ideas and products, winning genuine friendship and respect through openness, expanding cooperation, and attracting more partners to join in shared endeavors. This approach is not merely defensive; it is a proactive path toward creating global win-win outcomes. It is rooted in firm confidence in China's own path and a sincere commitment to global shared prosperity, carrying profound and positive implications for building a fairer and more stable world order.



Source: Global Times

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing





