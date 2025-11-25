ACASPRESSO Announces Black Friday Mega Sale on Coffee and Blending Appliances

Zhuhai, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACASPRESSO, an emerging brand in the home appliance sector, has announced limited-time Black Friday discounts on two of its flagship products: the AC21 Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and the AR-11G Blender. The promotional event will run from November 20 through December 1, 2025, with exclusive pricing available via Amazon.

Promotional Details:

AC21 Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

Original Price: $449.99, Black Friday Price: $359.99

AR-11G Blender

Original Price: $174.99, Black Friday Price: $139.99

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DWMNMK41





AC21 Espresso Machine: Smart Tamping System Sets a New Standard in Professional Brewing

Compared to traditional machines that often involve complex and time-consuming steps, the Acaspresso AC21 features an integrated system that automates grinding, distribution, and tamping—dramatically simplifying the home espresso-making process.

With just a simple rotation of the portafilter into the grind outlet, the machine automatically completes the entire cycle—grinding the beans, distributing the grounds, and tamping them into a smooth and even coffee puck.

This smart tamping system effectively eliminates the "channeling effect" caused by inconsistent manual pressure, a common issue that often leads to weak or overly bitter flavors.

Whether you're a busy professional or a beginner in espresso brewing, the AC21 allows you to produce consistently balanced, richly extracted espresso with a smooth crema—delivering professional-grade results through an intuitive and convenient user experience.

At the same time, the ACASPRESSO espresso machine is equipped with three core advantages that deliver a professional-grade coffee experience. The OPV intelligent pressure stabilization system, combined with a 15-bar pressure pump, precisely maintains the extraction pressure at the optimal 9-bar level. This prevents improper extraction and ensures a rich, golden crema, forming the foundation for a strong and aromatic espresso.

Its innovative dual-mode hot and cold brewing system breaks from tradition: the cold brew mode delivers results in just 2 minutes and 30 seconds, with low-temperature, slow extraction that suppresses bitterness and enhances fruity acidity for a smooth and refreshing taste; the espresso mode follows professional standards, allowing users to switch freely between two distinct flavor profiles.

AR-11G Blender: No Ice Required · No Dilution · A Smoother Frozen Drink Experience

The Acaspresso AR-11G blender features advanced rapid cooling technology that eliminates the need for ice. In just 15 to 60 minutes, it creates smooth, finely textured frozen beverages with pure flavor—without diluting the taste or compromising quality. It offers a truly refined and enjoyable experience. Equipped with six intelligent preset modes, it meets a variety of needs including smoothies, French-style iced coffee, and lightly alcoholic frozen drinks. The 6-hour timer function allows users to enjoy freshly chilled beverages at their convenience, with no waiting required after a busy day.

The upgraded 81-ounce large-capacity design supports up to 68 ounces for cold beverages and 51 ounces for smoothies—enough for approximately eight servings—making it ideal for family gatherings, parties, or quiet moments alone.

The product is exceptionally easy to use, featuring a user-friendly refill design, one-touch presets, and a self-serve dispensing handle. Simply pour in your ingredients, press a button, and the machine handles the rest—perfect even for beginners. Notably, it comes equipped with the WhisperChill silent compressor, delivering stable and quiet operation so you can enjoy refreshingly cold drinks without noise, whether at a party, at home, or in the office.





Both products are available through Amazon during the promotional period while supplies last. For more information, visit the ACASPRESSO Amazon storefront.