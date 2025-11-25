ARTE Generali Partners with Verified Market Research for Global Fine Art Insurance Market Study

Lewes, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotlight on the Client: ARTE Generali’s Business Context

ARTE Generali provides tailored, high-net-worth art insurance solutions to private collectors, museums and institutions. Founded on a legacy of nearly 200 years’ passion for art, it offers what it terms a “Lifetime Partner” service covering paintings, sculptures, antiques, jewellery and other valuable objects, along with digital tools for collection management.

As the fine art market accelerates globally with new regions, new forms of art and increasing cross-border transit ARTE Generali saw the need to sharpen its strategic footing: to assess global market size, break down coverage types, identify policy features and evaluate region-by-region opportunity. To that end, ARTE Generali engaged VMR.

“The report cover quite extensively the market and give good insight on the market evolution and trends overall. More technical details especially for nice market like the one in our report are not very insightful.”

Daniele Melchiori, Head of Finance and Technical Controlling, ARTE Generali

This quote reflects the company’s objective to go beyond basic data and gain meaningful strategic insight. By invoking the insight on market evolution and trends, Melchiori signals that ARTE Generali was looking for foresight rather than overly complex minutiae.

The Commissioned Study: A Foundation for Strategic Decision-Making

VMR’s engagement with ARTE Generali produced a tailored study that became a bedrock for strategic decisions across underwriting, product innovation and geographic roll-out. Key deliverables included:

Market sizing and segmentation by coverage type (e.g., individual artwork vs. collections) and geography.

Competitive landscape analysis: mapping the current players, emerging entrants and service-gaps.

Forecast and future opportunity outlook: identifying under-penetrated regions and policy add-ons growing in demand.

Insights informing product strategy: such as valuation & appraisal services, named peril versus all-risk coverage, and transit/exhibition insurance needs.

Thanks to the report, ARTE Generali was able to refine its underwriting framework, prioritise new geographic launches (particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East) and adjust its policy features to align with emerging collector behaviour.

What the Report Covers

The Global Fine Art Insurance Market by Verified Market Research is a comprehensive study aimed at providing actionable intelligence through 2032.

Key coverage areas include:

Market segmentation by type of fine art coverage (individual artworks, collections, transit/exhibition)

Geographic breakdown across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Competitive benchmarking and value-chain analysis of policy features and add-ons (deductibles, inflation protection, restoration coverage)

Demand trends, pricing insights and emerging opportunities in niche markets such as art & technology-enabled underwriting

This depth of analysis empowered ARTE Generali to make informed strategic moves rather than relying on intuition alone.

Why ARTE Generali Chose Verified Market Research

ARTE Generali selected VMR because of VMR’s reputation as a global research partner with deep coverage of niche and emerging markets, and a consultative approach. The collaboration stood out for its transparency, responsiveness and ability to adapt the study to ARTE’s specific art-insurance context. VMR worked iteratively with ARTE to refine assumptions, data sets and region-specific angles until the output aligned with ARTE’s real-world needs. In addition, the commercial fairness of the arrangement and the willingness to provide post-delivery support made the difference.

“VMR delivered not just a report, but a strategic tool that our underwriting and product teams could act on.”

Daniele Melchiori, Head of Finance and Technical Controlling, ARTE Generali

That praise underscores how ARTE Generali perceives the report as more than data it became a decision-enablement asset.

About ARTE Generali

ARTE Generali specialises in bespoke art insurance and support services for collectors, cultural institutions and exhibitions. With operations in Europe and beyond, it combines artistic expertise with digital tools to serve the global art community.

About Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® (VMR) is a global B2B research and consulting firm that partners with major insurance, finance and niche-market players to deliver data-driven insights, bespoke deep-dive reports and strategic advisory. Trusted by Fortune 500 firms, Forbes 1000 companies and innovative startups alike, VMR helps clients turn information into strategic action across emerging and established markets.

